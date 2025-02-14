Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Feb 14, 2025 07:17 GMT
A-League Men Rd 7 - Newcastle Jets v Adelaide United - Source: Getty
Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets face off in round 19 of the Australian A-League on Saturday

Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets go head-to-head at the Hindmarsh Stadium in round 19 of the Australian A-League on Saturday. Both sides have had a contrasting campaign so far, with the Reds in contention for a top-two finish while the visitors find themselves at the wrong end of the table.

Ad

Adelaide United returned to winning ways last Friday when they edged out Melbourne City 1-0 on home turf courtesy of a second-half strike from Archie Goodwin.

This followed a humbling 4-1 defeat against Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium on February 1, a result which saw their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

Adelaide United have picked up 31 points from their 15 A-League matches so far to sit second in the standings, two points behind first-placed Auckland FC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Like the home side, Newcastle Jets turned in a solid team display last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Melbourne Victory at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Before that, Robert Stanton’s men were on a run of four consecutive games without a win, claiming two draws and losing twice while conceding 10 goals and scoring six in that time.

With 15 points from 15 matches, Newcastle Jets are currently 11th in the A-League standings, only above Perth Glory and rock-bottom Brisbane Roar.

Ad

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • Adelaide United hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 29 of the last 58 meetings between the two teams.
  • Newcastle Jets have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.
  • Stanton’s men have lost their last four games against Adelaide United, conceding nine goals and scoring three since a 1-0 victory in December 2022.
  • The Reds are unbeaten in seven of their eight A-League home matches this season, claiming three wins and four draws so far.
Ad

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Melbourne Victory, Newcastle Jets will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to put together a solid run of results and surge up the league standings.

However, Adelaide have been rock-solid at home this season and we are backing them to make five it consecutive victories against the visitors.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Ad

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: First to score - Adelaide (The Reds have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Newcastle Jets)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of their last five meetings)

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी