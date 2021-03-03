Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another important match this week as Adelaide United take on Newcastle Jets at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Adelaide United are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have recovered from their early slump this season. The Adelaide outfit edged Western Sydney Wanderers to a 3-2 victory last week and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place in the league table after a poor start to their A-League campaign. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Wellington Phoenix in its previous match and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 20 out of a total of 48 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only 14 victories against their opponents from Adelaide and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Adelaide United were well below their best on the day and will need to put in a better effort this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-W-D

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were impressive against Central Coast Mariners and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman going into this game. The Jets have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jason Hoffman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Adelaide United vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Adelaide United have registered consecutive victories over the past week and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch this week. The home side has built a strong squad this season and will want to secure a top-six finish in the coming months.

Newcastle Jets have plenty of work to do to turn their season around and will likely set up on the counter this week. Adelaide United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Newcastle Jets

