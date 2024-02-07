Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2024

Adelaide United will entertain Perth Glory at the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts had enjoyed an unbeaten start to the year, and after recording a 4-3 win over Sydney last month, they have suffered two losses in a row. In their previous outing, they lost 4-0 at home to the Central Coast Mariners, failing to score for the second time in as many games.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form recently, recording two wins in their last three games. In their previous outing, they registered a 4-2 home win over Melbourne City. Mustafa Amini scored a first-half penalty, while Adam Taggart and Joel Anasmo added goals in the second half.

Tolgay Arslan, who bagged a brace for Melbourne City, was sent off in the second half, adding to their misery. Glory have 15 points to their name from as many games and trail the hosts by just three points.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 64 times in all competitions thus far since 2003. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with 26 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 22 wins, and 16 games have ended in draws.

Adelaide United are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording four wins. They last met in the A-League in April 2023, with the match ending in a 4-4 draw.

Perth Glory have scored two goals apiece in their last five away games in the A-League but have conceded 12 goals in these games as well.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 29 goals in 15 games. Interestingly, they have the second-worst defensive record as well, conceding 33 goals.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

The Reds have suffered back-to-back losses in the league while also failing to score in these games and will look to return to goalscoring ways. Their 4-0 loss to the Mariners last week was their first home defeat in the A-League after four games.

They have won their last three home meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. Former captain Stefan Mauk has rejoined the club and is in contention to start.

The Glory are unbeaten in their last three league outings, recording two wins and scoring eight goals in that period. They have just one win in their away games in the A-League since October 2022, which is cause for concern.

They will be without the services of Stefan Colakovski for the trip to Adelaide as the striker is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Luke Ivanovic has left the club, so Joel Anasmo, who scored on his debut last week, is expected to be involved in this match as well.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' better goalscoring record, Perth Glory are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-2 Perth Glory

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Perth Glory to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Taggart to score or assist any time - Yes