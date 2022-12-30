Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2, 2023

Adelaide United and Perth Glory will draw the curtain on round 10 of the Australian A-League when they face off at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Monday (January 2).

This will be their first meeting in 2023, so they will both look to kick off the new year on a high.

Adelaide failed to find their feet in the A-League, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss against Newcastle Jets on Tuesday. The Reds now head into the new year winless in three games, claiming one point from a possible nine.

With 12 points from nine games, Adelaide are fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Brisbane Roar in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Perth extended their unbeaten run at home to four games, as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Wellington Phoenix last weekend. While they have been impressive in front of their fans, the Glory have lost their last three games on the road, scoring once and shipping seven goals.

With seven points from eight games, Perth are rooted to the bottom of the A-League table, albeit with one game in hand.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 53 meetings between the two teams, Adelaide boast a superior record in the fixture.

Perth have picked up 18 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

The Reds are on a three-game winning streak against Perth, while they have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four meetings.

Adelaide head into Monday winless in their last three outings, claiming one draw and losing twice since a 3-0 victory over Melbourne Victory in November.

Perth are on a three-game losing streak away from home, while they have managed just three points from six away games this season.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

While Adelaide are on a fine run of results against Perth, they have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks. However, considering the Glory’s struggles away, Adelaide should make use of their home advantage to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Perth Glory

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last ten clashes between the teams.)

