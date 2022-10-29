Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022

Adelaide United will host Perth Glory at the Coopers Stadium in an Australian A-League matchday four fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Sydney FC last weekend. Ryan Kitto and Harry Van Der Saag found the back of the net for the visitors, while Joe Lolley and Patrick Wood scored second-half goals for Sydney FC.

Perth Glory claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback victory away to Central Coast Mariners. Samuel Silvera put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute but Giordano Colli and Aaron McEneff found the back of the net to help their side complete the comeback.

The win saw the Glory register their first points of the campaign and propelled them into eighth spot in the table. Adelaide United sit in 11th place with two points from three matches.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Adelaide United have 22 wins from their last 49 matches against Perth Glory. Nine games ended in a draw, while the Glory have 18 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Adelaide United claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Adelaide United are on a four-game winless run in all competitions.

The most recent head-to-head clash halted a run of seven successive games that saw both sides score.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three or more goals.

Three of Perth Glory's four competitive games this season have produced three or more goals.

Four of Adelaide United's last five matches saw both sides find the back of the net.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

The two sides have not started the season positively and are already at the wrong end of the table.

Perth Glory showed great determination to claim a comeback victory last weekend and registered their first point of the campaign. They will be keen to build on that with another positive result.

However, we are backing the points to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Perth Glory

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of Adelaide United's last five matches saw both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three or more goals).

