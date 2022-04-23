Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Perth Glory on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have endured a dismal season so far. The Western Australian outfit suffered a shock 6-0 defeat against Western United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far. The hosts edged Sydney FC to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will be present a confident front this weekend.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a decent record against Perth Glory and have won 21 out of 51 matches played between the two sides. Perth Glory have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Perth Glory. Adelaide United were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-L-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Mohamed Toure are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Michael Jakobsen is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Mohamed Toure, Michael Jakobsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Adelaide United (4-2-3-1): Steven Hall; Ryan Kitto, Isaías, George Timotheou, Joshua Cavallo; Asad Kasumovic, Louis D'Arrigo; Craig Goodwin, Nathan Konstandopoulos, Lachlan Brook; Joe Caletti

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Adelaide United have managed to recover from their mid-season slump and showed plenty of fight against Sydney FC. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and are in good form going into this match.

Perth Glory have struggled to impose themselves this year and have a point to prove going into this game. Western United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 3-1 Perth Glory

