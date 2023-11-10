Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

Adelaide United will entertain Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Preview

The two clubs are on opposite paths, as the hosts sit atop the standings with seven points while the visitors are basement dwellers and pointless. Adelaide United are looking to consolidate their position at the summit to avoid unhappy surprises on matchday four. They are leading the standings only by virtue of goal difference.

The Reds are tied on seven points with three other teams but sit above them thanks to a +9 goal differential. Second and third-placed Melbourne Victory and Wellington Phoenix boast +4 each. Adelaide United and Sydney FC’s previous two clashes ended in stalemates (1-1, 2-2) home and away.

Sydney FC are perhaps yet to get over their off-season hangover. They won the 2023 Australia Cup which grants them qualification for the AFC Champions League 2 – Asia’s new second-tier club football tournament. They have also qualified for the 2024 Australia Cup play-offs. However, their domestic campaign doesn’t look good.

The Sky Blues are yet to win a match, losing the three games they have played so far, conceding seven goals against zero scored. Sydney are looking to launch their campaign properly but this meeting may not be the right place. Claiming maximum points at Coopers Stadium seems a tall order.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Adelaide United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Sydney FC.

Adelaide United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Sydney FC.

Adelaide United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Sydney FC have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Adelaide United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Sydney FC have won twice and lost thrice.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Adelaide United have scored 10 goals so far in three matches, with Bernardo contributing two while eight goals came through eight other players. It appears to be a good thing for the hosts as they boast many scorers.

Sydney FC will hope to score their first goal of the season at Coopers Stadium, where they netted seven goals in their last three visits.

Adelaide United come into the game as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Adelaide United 3-1 Sydney FC

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Adelaide United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sydney FC to score - Yes