Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7, 2023

Adelaide United take on Sydney FC at the Hindmarsh Stadium in round 23 of the A-League on Friday (April 7). The Reds head into the midweek clash looking to pick up a fifth consecutive win and move atop the standings.

Adelaide continued their surge up the A-League table with a thrilling 3-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday. Carl Veart’s men have now won four straight games and are unbeaten in 11 outings, winning seven times. With 40 points from 22 games, Adelaide are second in the standings, two points behind leaders Melbourne City.

Meanwhile, Sydney failed to arrest their slump, as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Western United last time out. The Sky Blues are on a three-game winless run, picking up one point from a possible nine, since a 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory on March 4. With 28 points from 22 games, Sydney are sixth in the A-League, one point above seventh-placed Perth Glory just outside the playoff places.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-yo-Head and Betting Tips

With 25 wins from the last 59 meetings, Sydney boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Adelaide have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while 12 games have ended all square.

Sydney are unbeaten in four of their last five away games against the Reds, winning thrice since October 2019.

Adelaide are on a four-game winning streak and unbeaten in 11 outings since a 4-0 humbling against Central Coast Mariners in January.

Sydney are on a three-game winless run, managing one win in six outings since mid-February.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Adelaide are the most in-form side in the division and will look to showcase that once again. The Reds take on a floundering Sydney side and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Adelaide 3-1 Sydney

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six clashes since Adelaide's 1-0 win in March 2021.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in the last six meetings between the two sides)

