Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

The action continues in the Australian A-League as Adelaide United and Sydney FC go head-to-head at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Ufuk Talay’s men made it three consecutive victories last time out and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling this weekend.

Adelaide United were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game in the new year as they played out a 1-1 draw against Macarthur last Monday.

Carl Veart’s side have now failed to win six of their last seven outings, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of December.

While Adelaide will look to return to winning ways, results against Sydney FC offer little optimism as they have failed to beat the Sky Blues in 17 of their 20 meetings since September 2008.

Elsewhere, Talay’s men kicked off the new year on a high as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar at the Suncorp Stadium.

Sydney have now won three games on the bounce, scoring nine goals and conceding four since losing successive games against Macarthur and Melbourne Victory back in December.

With 15 points from 11 matches, the Sky Blues are currently eighth in the A-League table, level on points with Saturday’s hosts, albeit with one game in hand.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Sydney FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Adelaide United have picked up 22 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

With last weekend’s win against Brisbane, Sydney have now won three back-to-back league games for the first time since April 2023.

Adelaide United have won just one of their last five A-League home matches while losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of November.

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

The last five meetings between Adelaide and Sydney have produced a combined 20 goals and we anticipate an action-packed contest once again.

Talay’s men have hit their stride in recent weeks and we are backing them to claim all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-3 Sydney FC

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in their previous eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the previous eight clashes between the sides)