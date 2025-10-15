Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2025

Adelaide United and Sydney FC get the 2025-26 Australian A-League campaign underway when they lock horns at Coopers Stadium on Friday. Meetings between the two teams have served up fireworks in the past, and we expect another thrilling contest as they both look to kick off the season on a high.
Despite their dire performance at the business end of the season, where they managed just one win from their final 11 games, Adelaide United secured a playoff spot last season with a sixth-placed finish in the table.
However, Ayrton Andrioli’s men carried on their poor performances into the post-season, as they were quickly sent packing from the playoffs courtesy of a 3-2 defeat against Western United in the qualifying round.
Adelaide were involved in two pre-season matches, thrashing West Adelaide 9-0 on August 5 before losing 3-0 at the hands of Melbourne Victory on October 4.
Sydney FC, on the other hand, narrowly failed to make the playoffs last season as they finished seventh in the A-League table, missing out on a top-six spot by just one point.
This was followed by another disappointing run in the Australian Cup, where Ufuk Talay’s men knocked out Western United and Sydney United before suffering a penalty-shootout loss against Auckland FC on August 23.
Sydney FC made just one pre-season outing, which came on September 26, when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix at the Leichhardt Oval.
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 29 wins from the last 66 meetings between the sides, Sydney FC boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Adelaide United have picked up 23 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.
- Sydney are unbeaten in their last four games against Adelaide United (3W, 1D) and have lost just one of their last eight meetings since October 2022.
- Adelaide have failed to win 11 of their last 12 A-League games, losing seven and picking up four draws since February 15.
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction
If previous meetings between Adelaide and Sydney FC are anything to go by, we can expect a firecracker at Coopers Stadium.
Both teams will believe that they are the favorites, but we fancy Talay’s men to come away with the desired result and extend their unbeaten run against the hosts.
Prediction: Adelaide United 2-3 Sydney FC
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sydney to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in each of their last 10 encounters)