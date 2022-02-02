Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Adelaide United take on Sydney FC on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in sixth place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side edged Central Coast Mariners to a crucial 3-2 victory last week and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts managed a 2-1 victory against Newcastle Jets in the previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Isuzu UTE A-League @aleaguemen



But



discusses Nestory Irankunda's free-kick on this week's episode of the Official A-Leagues Podcast.



Podcast: "You can give it to David Beckham and he's not going to score it."But @AdelaideUnited gave it to a 15-year-old - and he did! @robcornthwaite discusses Nestory Irankunda's free-kick on this week's episode of the Official A-Leagues Podcast.Podcast: bit.ly/3AOrcsL "You can give it to David Beckham and he's not going to score it."But @AdelaideUnited gave it to a 15-year-old - and he did!@robcornthwaite discusses Nestory Irankunda's free-kick on this week's episode of the Official A-Leagues Podcast.Podcast: bit.ly/3AOrcsL https://t.co/F52ygUNTHZ

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 22 out of 51 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 18 victories against Adelaide United and can potentially trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Sydney FC. Adelaide United struggled on the day and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-D-W

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Team News

Adelaide United need to win this game

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, and Nathan Konstandopoulos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. The Reds are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Adam Le Fondre, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Luke Brattan picked up an injury in last month's FFA Cup match and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Connor O'Toole, Kosta Barbarouses, Chris Zuvela, Adam Le Fondre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Sydney FC @SydneyFC

Give your child a head start for the new season and book now!

(Don't forget to use your Active Kids voucher!)



Sydneyfc.com/skills-training

#SydneyIsSkyBlue Spots in our COVID-safe Skills Training Programs are filling quick!Give your child a head start for the new season and book now!(Don't forget to use your Active Kids voucher!) Spots in our COVID-safe Skills Training Programs are filling quick!Give your child a head start for the new season and book now!(Don't forget to use your Active Kids voucher!) Sydneyfc.com/skills-training#SydneyIsSkyBlue https://t.co/Z4Wv2uOOIf

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Patrick Yazbek, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Bobo

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have shown improvement over the past few weeks but will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table. The away side missed out on the A-League title last season and will need to take it up a notch this year.

Adelaide United have exceeded expectations this season and have pulled off a fair share of impressive results over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi