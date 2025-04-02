Adelaide United vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2025

Adelaide United will host Sydney at Coopers Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Australian A-League campaign. The home side have endured a poor run of results over the past few weeks and have dropped down to sixth place in the league standings with 33 points from 21 matches.

They suffered a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Melbourne Victory in their last match, conceding three of those goals in the final 20 minutes of the contest as they squandered a one-goal lead in the process.

Sydney, meanwhile, are playing well and are pushing for a third consecutive playoff appearance. They were, however, beaten 3-2 by Melbourne City in their game at the weekend, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions before their opponents scored a third and final goal on the hour mark.

The visitors, who sit seventh in the A-League, are just three points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Friday.

Adelaide United vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 meetings between Adelaide and Sydney. The hosts have won 23 of those games, while the visitors have won 28 times, with their other 14 matchups ending level.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The Reds have scored 46 goals in the A-League this season. Only Western Sydney Wanderers (49) have managed more.

Adelaide United vs Sydney Prediction

Adelaide are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just once since the start of February. They have won just three home league games all season and will need to buck up their ideas this weekend to secure all three points.

The Sky Blues' latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in the league of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Sydney

Adelaide United vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Adelaide to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 matchups)

