Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025 

Adelaide United will host Wellington Phoenix at the Coopers Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side kicked off 2025 with three consecutive victories but have lost their way since then and are at risk of missing out on playoff football for a second season running.

They were thrashed 4-1 by a wayward Perth Glory side in their last match, conceding twice in the opening 20 minutes and conceding another two in the final 20 to register a first defeat at the hands of the Glory since 2021.

Wellington Phoenix have endured a grossly underwhelming season and will miss out on the qualification playoffs at the end of the regular season. They suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat to Melbourne Victory in their game at the weekend, with efforts from Corban Piper and Paulo Retre unable to save the Nix from defeat.

The visitors remain 11th in the table with 24 points from 23 matches. They have nothing left to play for this season but will be keen to wrap things up on a positive note.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between Adelaide United and Wellington. The hosts have won 25 of those games while the visitors have won just 12 times, with their other 15 contests ending level.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

The Nix have scored 25 goals in the A-League this season. Only Perth Glory (20) have managed fewer.

The Reds, meanwhile, are the joint-second highest-scoring side in the Australian top flight this season with a goal tally of 49.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Adelaide United are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four home matches and will be desperate for a positive result here as they look to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

Wellington's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, struggled in this fixture historically and could lose this one.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Adelaide United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)

