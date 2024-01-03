Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4th 2024

Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix are in action for the first time in 2024 when they square off at the Hindmarsh Stadium in round 11 or the Australian A-League on Thursday.

Having ended last year in defeat, both sides will head into the game looking to bounce back and begin the new year on a positive note.

Adelaide United were sent crashing back to earth as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory in their final game of the year.

This came after a comfortable 3-1 win over Newcastle Jets on December 22, which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 13 points from 10 matches, Carl Veart’s men are currently eight in the A-League standings, one point off the playoff places.

Like their hosts, Wellington Phoenix suffered defeat in their final game of 2023 as they were beaten 3-1 by Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium.

Prior to that, Giancarlo Italiano’s side were on a run of back-to-back victories and were unbeaten in their opening four matches to start the season, claiming two wins and two draws.

With 20 points from 10 games, Wellington Phoenix are currently first in the league standings, level on points with second-placed Melbourne Victory.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Adelaide United boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Italiano’s men have lost their last three away games against Adelaide, conceding 11 goals and scoring just once since a goalless draw in May 2021.

Adelaide United have lost all but one of their last five matches, with the 3-1 victory over Newcastle Jets being the only exception.

Wellington Phoenix currently boast the division’s second-best away record, having picked up eight points from the five games on their travels.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The last six meetings between Adelaide and Wellington Phoenix have produced a combined 20 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest on Wednesday. While we expect both to go all out in search of a win, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in the last five clashes between the two teams)