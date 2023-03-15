Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2023

Adelaide United will welcome Wellington Phoenix to the Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form in recent games and have recorded back-to-back 4-2 wins. In their previous outing, they overcame the Newcastle Jets in their away game, with Craig Goodwin scoring for the second game in a row.

With six games left to play in the regular season, they have found form just at the right moment and trail league leaders Melbourne City by just six points in the league table.

Wellington Phoenix also made it two wins in a row as they overcame Sydney FC 1-0 at home, thanks to in-form striker Oskar Zawada's first-half goal.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will be meeting for the 43rd time since 2009, with all the previous 42 meetings taking place in the A-League. The hosts enjoy an 18-11 lead in these meetings and 13 games have ended in draws.

In their recent meetings, the visitors have had the upper hand, recording three wins in eight games since 2019. The hosts have just one win in that period and four games have ended in draws.

The visitors recorded a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture in December.

At home, Adelaide have dominated proceedings against the New Zealand-based visitors, suffering just one defeat since 2015.

Adelaide United have suffered just one defeat in the league in 2023 and have won four of their last six games.

Wellington have suffered three defeats in the league this year and have three wins to their name from their last seven outings.

The hosts have scored four goals apiece in three of their last four league games. They have also scored at least three goals in five of their last seven league games.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The hosts have launched a late title challenge and have gone undefeated in their last nine league games. They have also enjoyed a prolific run in these games, scoring 22 goals. They are unbeaten at home this year and are strong favorites.

Wellington have recorded three wins in their last four league outings and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last two trips to the Hindmarsh Stadium.

Adelaide look to be in good touch at the moment and, considering their home advantage, we expect them to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 3-1 Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Adelaide

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Oskar Zawada to score or assist any time - Yes

