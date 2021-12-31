Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League returns to the fold with another game this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC earlier this month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Adelaide United are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to make their mark in the competition so far. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Western United in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have an excellent record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 10 victories against Adelaide United and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical on Saturday.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-D-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-D

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Carl Veart, Kusini Yengi, and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. George Blackwood has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Carl Veart, Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail and Gary Hooper are unavailable for selection and will not be included in the squad this weekend. Wellington Phoenix have also confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

Injured: Oliver Sail

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Gary Hooper

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Delianov; Josh Cavallo, Michael Jakobsen, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Stefan Mauk; Craig Goodwin, Ben Halloran, Mohamed Toure

Wellington Phoenix @WgtnPhoenixFC POV: The day is May 22, 2021. You just finished playing Saturday football with your mates 🤩



The Phoenix have come home and play their first game at Sky Stadium tonight 😍



Reno Piscopo scores this rocket against Western United 🐍



We won the match 3-0!



How good is life?



💛🖤 POV: The day is May 22, 2021. You just finished playing Saturday football with your mates 🤩The Phoenix have come home and play their first game at Sky Stadium tonight 😍Reno Piscopo scores this rocket against Western United 🐍We won the match 3-0!How good is life?💛🖤 https://t.co/LsOw7oSzIv

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Adelaide United are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The home side has managed only three points in five games and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have been one of many A-League sides hampered by COVID-19 this month and will need to work hard in the coming weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils on Saturday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi