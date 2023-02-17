Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2023

In a clash between two teams from the upper half of the A-League table, third-placed Adelaide United will entertain fourth-placed Western Sydney Wanderers at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Monday.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five league outings and a 3-2 away win over Western United helped them climb to third spot in the league table with 26 points. They fell two goals behind but produced a remarkable comeback with Craig Goodwin scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Western Sydney Wanderers suffered their first league defeat in five games as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against local rivals Sydney FC last Saturday. They slipped to fourth place in the standings following the defeat and can regain third place if they can secure a win against the hosts.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times thus far with all but one of these meetings taking place in the A-League.

These games have been contested closely between them, with the hosts having a narrow 10-9 lead in wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

Just two of the last 11 meetings between the two teams have seen under 2.5 goals, with their previous meeting in March last year ending in a goalless draw.

Adelaide have seen over 2.5 goals in four of their last six league games while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games.

Adelaide have suffered just one defeat at home in the league this season and are undefeated in their last four games at Monday's venue.

Western Sydney Wanderers are winless in their last six away games in the competition.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Reds have scored eight goals in their last three league games and will be looking to build upon that goalscoring run in this match. They are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, with their last win at home coming in 2017.

Western Sydney Wanderers are unbeaten in their last five away games against Adelaide and will be hopeful of a positive outcome. While Adelaide head into the game in better form than the visitors, considering their recent struggles against them, we expect the game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Craig Goodwin to score or assist any time - Yes

