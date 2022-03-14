×
Create
Notifications

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Western Sydney Wanderers take on Adelaide United this weekend
Western Sydney Wanderers take on Adelaide United this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 14, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Preview

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of important matches this week as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Adelaide United on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in third place in the A-League standings and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts edged Newcastle Jets to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat against Macarthur FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

A homage to our past. Shop our 2021/22 home and away jerseys here: wsw.football/Kappa #WSW https://t.co/6q35U2eqjg

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a slight edge over Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 10 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed eight victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-W

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove
Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. James Delianov is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad
Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

😎 Craig Goodwin vs Newcastle Jets 😎6 Duels won 🤺3 Fouls won ✅4 Chances created 🔮4 Successful crosses 🎯🍽️ 2 brilliant assists 🍽️#ADLvNEW https://t.co/1FUPaUGrT9

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Adelaide United have stepped up admirably this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The home side can pack a punch on its day and will want to mount a title challenge this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in poor form this season and will need to step up to stand a chance this week. Adelaide United have been the better team so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-0 Western Sydney Wanderers

Also Read Article Continues below

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी