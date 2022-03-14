Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of important matches this week as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Adelaide United on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in third place in the A-League standings and have been impressive so far this season. The hosts edged Newcastle Jets to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Wanderers suffered a 3-1 defeat against Macarthur FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a slight edge over Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 10 out of 28 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed eight victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove in this match.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-W

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. James Delianov is also yet to hit full fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good squad

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last month and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Gauci; Ryan Kitto, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Juande, Isaias Sanchez, Craig Goodwin; George Blackwood, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Adelaide United have stepped up admirably this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. The home side can pack a punch on its day and will want to mount a title challenge this season.

Western Sydney Wanderers have been in poor form this season and will need to step up to stand a chance this week. Adelaide United have been the better team so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-0 Western Sydney Wanderers

