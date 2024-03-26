Adelaide United vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

Adelaide United invite Western United to Hindmarsh Stadium in the A-League on Friday (March 29).

The hosts returned to winning ways after seven games, winning 1-0 at Newcastle Jets. Substitute Luka Jovanovic scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute, with fellow substitute Ryan Kitto providing the assist. It was their second win of the year and first away triumph since November.

Western, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four league outings following their 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory last week. Daniel Penha broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute for United before Victory scored twice in nine minutes. Left-back Ben Garuccio bagged an equaliser for Western in the 90th minute.

Western remain at the bottom of the league, with 19 points from 21 games, trailing Adelaide by three points.

Adelaide United vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times in the A-League since 2020. Adelaide lead 5-3.

Six of their last 10 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have conceded 40 goals in 21 league games this season, with Adelaide outscroing Western 36-24.

Adelaide are winless in four home games in the league, losing three, conceding 11 times.

Western have one win in 10 away games in the A-League.

Two of Western's three wins against Adelaide have come on the road.

Western have one loss in six league games, scoring at least twice in four games.

Adelaide United vs Western United Prediction

The Reds registered their second win of 2024 last week, keeping their first clean sheet since October. They have one win at home in 2024. They have failed to score in two of their last four home meetings with Western.

The visitors are unbeaten in four league games, winning twice. Interestingly, they have two wins in away games this season but are unbeaten in two away outings, scoring five goals.

Tomoki Imai picked up his fifth booking of the season and will serve a suspension, while Tom Heward-Belle, Noah Botic and Rhys Bozinovski remain sidelined through injuries.

Considering the current form of both teams and Western's better record in away games in the fixture, expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-2 Western United

Adelaide United vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Penha to score or assist any time - Yes