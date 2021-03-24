Adidas drops away kits for Euro 2020

With less than 100 days to go for Euro 2020, German sportswear giant Adidas has dropped the away strips of six national teams, including former champions Germany, Spain and bookies favorites Belgium.

Social media has been abuzz following the announcement, with particular praise being heaped on Germany's subtle all-black number.

Adidas Euro 2020 Away Kits

Belgium

Belgium's new away kit is predominantly gray, with the standard Condivo 20 graphic. The Adidas stripes are red while the sleeve cuffs are black and red.

Germany

Die Mannschaft will don an all-black outfit on the road during the Euros. The Adidas logo, three stripes, and the German Football Association logo are featured in dark gray while the sleeve cuffs sport the colors of the German flag.

Hungary

The Hungary away shirt is all-white with dark green running down the sides and the Adidas three stripes in red.

Russia

Another all-white number, Russia's away shirt featured a blue and red chest band across the chest which extends onto the sleeve cuffs.

📸 Кадр дня. Ильзат Ахметов в новой форме от adidas.



#СборнаяРоссии pic.twitter.com/Wx3cm4uYUi — Сборная России (@TeamRussia) March 22, 2021

Spain

Similar to Belgium, Spain's new secondary number is predominantly gray. The Adidas logo is in red with trims on the sleeve cuffs featuring the colors of the Spanish flag.

Sweden

Predominantly dark blue, Sweden's away kit featured yellow pinstripes on the front and sleeves of the shirt.

These secondary strips will debut during this week's 2022 World Cup qualifier fixtures. Scheduled to be played last year, Euro 2020 was rescheduled for the summer of 2021 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Euro 2020 will be a 24-team affair, with four national teams being split into six groups.The much-awaited tournament will begin on June 11 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico with the final set to take place at London's historic Wembley Stadium on July 11.