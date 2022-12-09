Adidas and Puma ready to offer 10x more than Nike's current deal for Brazil superstar - Reports 

Adidas and Puma are reportedly ready to battle for Brazil star Vincius Jr. with his Nike deal in the balance. The Real Madrid forward is said to be unhappy with the American sporting conglomerate.

Vinicius Jr. was not a part of the Brazil kit launch promo with Nike despite being signed on with the brand. The forward is also using his old mercurial series boots, as he has not been offered the new model.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Adidas, Puma have made initial contacts with Vini Jr, they could offer him ten times more than his current earnings. Nike doesn’t want to lose him & are trying everything. | Adidas, Puma have made initial contacts with Vini Jr, they could offer him ten times more than his current earnings. Nike doesn’t want to lose him & are trying everything. @UOLEsporte 🚨🌕| Adidas, Puma have made initial contacts with Vini Jr, they could offer him ten times more than his current earnings. Nike doesn’t want to lose him & are trying everything. @UOLEsporte

The Real Madrid star has a deal with Nike until 2028 but is looking to break from the deal with the company he has been with for the last nine years. Adidas and Puma are ready to pounce on the chance as they believe the star is the one for the future.

Brazil star Vinicius Jr. wants to win FIFA World Cup for Pele

Pele was admitted to the hospital last week and Vinicius Jr. wants to win the FIFA World Cup for the Brazilian legend. He spoke to the media after the 4-1 win over South Korea and said:

"I want to send a huge hug to Pele. This victory is for him. I hope that everything goes well, that he can get out of this situation and we can be champions for him."

The Real Madrid star has also praised Carlo Ancelotti for his growing confidence in him and said that the Italian is like a father figure to him.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Vinicius is close to ending his relationship with Nike. | Vinicius is close to ending his relationship with Nike. @diarioas 🚨| Vinicius is close to ending his relationship with Nike. @diarioas https://t.co/qOdMvkTDy0

He said:

"He always gave me the confidence that I needed; the right amount of attention at the right times. He's like a father to me. He always provides me with the love that I need, as well as the responsibility. It's what he does with all the players he works with, not just me."

Continuing to talk about the Real Madrid manager, the forward added:

"Whenever I get together with Ronaldo, he always says that Ancelotti was the best coach he's ever had. On top of the technical and tactical side, he also understands how to interact with the player; he knows how to handle great footballers. He always texts me and I would also like to send him my love. I'm delighted to receive his kindness."

Brazil will take on Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes