×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

adidas reinvigorates Gunners pride with retro Arsenal home jersey for the 2019/20 Season

Vikram Bhattacharya
ANALYST
News
242   //    19 Jul 2019, 13:50 IST

Enter caption

Arsenal and adidas are back together after 25 years and have unveiled their new kit for the 2019/20 season. They roped in Arsenal supporter Ranveer Singh to visit the Emirates Stadium and launch the home jersey to the Indian fans.

The new kit is a thing of beauty. The German manufacturers have released a beautiful retro-style kit for the 2019/20 season. The shirt draws inspiration from the early 1990s kits produced by adidas and has been well received by the fans. The home jersey combines the traditional red body and white sleeves with a navy blue trim on the collar and the sleeve cuffs. 3 stripes, all colored red, can be found on the shoulder of the shirt and on the side of the all-white shorts as well.

This change in the jersey sponsors could very well trigger a return to glory days for the Gunners, who are currently in a state of transition. The previous adidas strips that the team has worn have been extremely successful for the North London club.

Enter caption

It began in 1986 when they first sported the adidas trefoil on the jersey. The jersey change brought with it League Cup glory in the first season itself. Between 1988 and 1990, Arsenal sported contrasting colours on their away kit. Their 18-year wait for the league title ended in dramatic fashion courtesy a 2-0 win on the final day of the season, which made the kit an instant favourite.

The Gunners also won the league in 1990/91 wearing adidas kits while also lifting the 1991 Community Shield. In 1991, Arsenal and adidas debuted the ‘bruised banana’ kit and that remains one of the most iconic kits in the history of football.

The 2019/20 home kit has a classic look with a modern twist to it. It will, without a doubt, go down in history as one of the best kits the club has ever worn.

Also, the 2019/20 away kit inspired by the iconic ‘bruised banana’ away strip seen during the early ’90s, celebrates the club’s history with a progressive interpretation of a classic kit synonymous with Arsenal. A minimal, shaded zig-zag pattern adorns the famous bright yellow of the Arsenal away shirt. The revived and redesigned kit for this season, brings the past into the present with this bold new design.

Enter caption

To give Arsenal fans in India, a reason to celebrate- adidas has introduced ‘Free Personalization’ with every Jersey purchase. Get yours at select adidas stores as well as here – https://bit.ly/2G5ACEX

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Twitter is not the place for Arsenal fans right now as the Gunners crash out of top four
RELATED STORY
3 of Arsenal's most memorable Adidas kits
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: William Saliba's move to Gunners nears completion
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Gunners set to open disciplinary proceedings against Laurent Koscielny
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Jack Wilshere nominates a new Gunners captain in wake of Koscielny's poor behaviour
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners close in on William Saliba signing
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners might fail to fund transfer for Wilfried Zaha 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree deal to sign William Saliba 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League players with the most assists in a single season
RELATED STORY
Burnley 1-3 Arsenal: 3 players who won the game for the Gunners
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us