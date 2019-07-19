adidas reinvigorates Gunners pride with retro Arsenal home jersey for the 2019/20 Season

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Jul 2019, 13:50 IST

Arsenal and adidas are back together after 25 years and have unveiled their new kit for the 2019/20 season. They roped in Arsenal supporter Ranveer Singh to visit the Emirates Stadium and launch the home jersey to the Indian fans.

The new kit is a thing of beauty. The German manufacturers have released a beautiful retro-style kit for the 2019/20 season. The shirt draws inspiration from the early 1990s kits produced by adidas and has been well received by the fans. The home jersey combines the traditional red body and white sleeves with a navy blue trim on the collar and the sleeve cuffs. 3 stripes, all colored red, can be found on the shoulder of the shirt and on the side of the all-white shorts as well.

This change in the jersey sponsors could very well trigger a return to glory days for the Gunners, who are currently in a state of transition. The previous adidas strips that the team has worn have been extremely successful for the North London club.

It began in 1986 when they first sported the adidas trefoil on the jersey. The jersey change brought with it League Cup glory in the first season itself. Between 1988 and 1990, Arsenal sported contrasting colours on their away kit. Their 18-year wait for the league title ended in dramatic fashion courtesy a 2-0 win on the final day of the season, which made the kit an instant favourite.

The Gunners also won the league in 1990/91 wearing adidas kits while also lifting the 1991 Community Shield. In 1991, Arsenal and adidas debuted the ‘bruised banana’ kit and that remains one of the most iconic kits in the history of football.

The 2019/20 home kit has a classic look with a modern twist to it. It will, without a doubt, go down in history as one of the best kits the club has ever worn.

Also, the 2019/20 away kit inspired by the iconic ‘bruised banana’ away strip seen during the early ’90s, celebrates the club’s history with a progressive interpretation of a classic kit synonymous with Arsenal. A minimal, shaded zig-zag pattern adorns the famous bright yellow of the Arsenal away shirt. The revived and redesigned kit for this season, brings the past into the present with this bold new design.

