ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Action continues in the Dutch Eredivisie this weekend, with ADO Den Haag hosting PSV Eindhoven on Saturday evening.

PSV are currently second in the table and are mounting a title challenge, while Den Haag are 17th and in danger of relegation.

Den Haag have been struggling greatly throughout the 2020-21 campaign. They have won just two of their 20 matches thus far, which leaves them in serious danger of relegation.

Their last victory came on 9 January over fellow strugglers RKC Waalwijk, and since then they’ve lost four of their last five in all competitions.

Most worryingly, they’ve scored the joint-least Eredivisie goals this season (17) and conceded the third-most with 45.

This game will be Den Haag’s first since 31 January, as last weekend’s match with Willem II was postponed after storm warnings.

PSV, on the other hand, are just four points off the top spot, although league leaders Ajax do have a game in hand.

They’ve won 14 of their first 21 matches this season, and most recently defeated FC Twente 3-0.

Only Ajax have scored more than PSV’s 49 goals this season, with top scorer Donyell Malen responsible for 11 of them.

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

The odds are very much in favor of PSV when it comes to the history behind this fixture.

They thumped Den Haag 4-0 in November and have won five of their last six games against them.

ADO Den Haag form guide: L-L-D-L-D

PSV Eindhoven form guide: W-W-L-W-L

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

ADO Den Haag

Den Haag have two injuries to contend with coming into this game. Peet Bijen and former Newcastle star Daryl Janmaat have both been ruled out.

Injured: Peet Bijen, Daryl Janmaat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

PSV, on the other hand, have a large number of injuries affecting them right now. Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Cody Gakpo, Nick Viergever, Noni Madueke and Armando Obispo are all out. Meanwhile, Mario Gotze is a doubt.

Injured: Maximiliano Romero, Richard Ledezma, Cody Gakpo, Nick Viergever, Noni Madueke, Armando Obispo

Doubtful: Mario Gotze

Suspended: None

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

ADO Den Haag predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luuk Koopmans, Milan van Ewijk, Dario Del Fabro, Boy Kemper, Juan Familia-Castillo, Samy Bourard, John Goossens, Andrei Ratiu, Marko Vejinovic, Vicente Besuijen, Michiel Kramer

PSV Eindhoven predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo, Denzel Dumfries, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Ryan Thomas, Pablo Rosario, Ibrahim Sangare, Mohamed Ihattaren, Donyell Malen, Eran Zahavi

ADO Den Haag vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Despite PSV being without some of their key players, they should still have enough to defeat Den Haag.

The hosts have been struggling for some time, and may come into this match rusty following their week off.

A comfortable away win is the most likely result.

Prediction: ADO Den Haag 0-3 PSV Eindhoven