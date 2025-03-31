AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

AEK Athens host Olympiacos at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of the Greek Football Cup semi-final. The hosts have a mountain to climb to overturn a six-goal deficit and advance to the final of the domestic cup.

AEK were blown away in the first leg, conceding thrice in each half in 6-0 defeat in February. Having won 10 of14 games before that cup clash, AEK have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, with three losses in their last four games.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, continued their stellar form, beating Panathinaikos 4-2 last weekend for their 23rd domestic game without a loss since October. They are eyeing a domestic double, having eliminated Kallithea and defending champions Panathinaikos earlier in the cup.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 105 times, with AEK trailing 54-28.

AEK have won four of the last 25 editions of the fixture and haven't scored in three of their last five outings.

Olympiacos have scored 18 times in their last 10 games.

The two sides have met three times this season. Olympiacos won all three by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1.

AEK have won the Greek Football Cup 16 times, most recently in the 2022-23 season, while Thrylos have won it a record 28 times, most recently in the 2019-20 season.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction

The two sides are closely matched, but AEK need to overcome their recent struggles to return to winning ways against a side in superb form.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, will look to continue their dominant record in this fixture and advance to their first Greek Cup final since 2021.

Prediction: AEK 2-2 Olympiacos

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of AEK's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Olympiacos to score first: Yes (Olympiacos have opened the scoring in six of their last eight outings.)

