AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2025

AEK Athens host Olympiacos at the OPAP Arena on Wednesday in the second leg of the Greek Football Cup semi-final. The hosts have a mountain to climb to overturn a six-goal deficit and advance to the final of the domestic cup.
AEK were blown away in the first leg, conceding thrice in each half in 6-0 defeat in February. Having won 10 of14 games before that cup clash, AEK have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, with three losses in their last four games.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, continued their stellar form, beating Panathinaikos 4-2 last weekend for their 23rd domestic game without a loss since October. They are eyeing a domestic double, having eliminated Kallithea and defending champions Panathinaikos earlier in the cup.
AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have met 105 times, with AEK trailing 54-28.
- AEK have won four of the last 25 editions of the fixture and haven't scored in three of their last five outings.
- Olympiacos have scored 18 times in their last 10 games.
- The two sides have met three times this season. Olympiacos won all three by an aggregate scoreline of 11-1.
- AEK have won the Greek Football Cup 16 times, most recently in the 2022-23 season, while Thrylos have won it a record 28 times, most recently in the 2019-20 season.
AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction
The two sides are closely matched, but AEK need to overcome their recent struggles to return to winning ways against a side in superb form.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, will look to continue their dominant record in this fixture and advance to their first Greek Cup final since 2021.
Prediction: AEK 2-2 Olympiacos
AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of AEK's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Olympiacos to score first: Yes (Olympiacos have opened the scoring in six of their last eight outings.)