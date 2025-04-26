AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2025

AEK Athens entertain Olympiacos at the OPAP Arena in the Super League Greece on Sunday. While this game is more or less of a victory tour for Olympiacos, the hosts still have something at stake.
AEK finished second in the regular season but have failed to live up to the bill in the championship play-offs, which determines the league winners. They are third in the mini league standings with 53 points. Top-placed Olympiacos have been declared champions, thanks to a 10-point lead atop the table, with three matches left.
Dikefalos will earn qualification for the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round if they finish in their current position. However, the 2022–23 Super League Greece winners are eyeing a ticket for the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round. They will have to finish in the top two, for which they require three more points.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, have been impressively consistent this campaign, winning both the regular season and the championship play-offs. More interestingly, they won both competitions with double-digit gaps – 13 for the first and 10 for the second.
Thrylos were aiming to finish the championship play-offs with 80 points, like defending champions, PAOK, last season. However, with three rounds of matches left, it's now impossible, as only nine points are up for grabs. Olympiacos wll end up with 75 points if they win all three matches.
AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AEK have won once and lost four times in their last five matches with Olympiacos.
- The hosts have won twice and lost once in their last five home matches with Olympiacos.
- AEK have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games across competitions.
- Olympiacos have won twice and lost thrice in their last five road outings across competitions.
- AEK have won once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Olympiacos have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.
- Form Guide: AEK – L-L-W-L-D; Olympiacos – W-L-L-W-W
AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction
AEK need to win this game more than the visitors, as they need three more points to upgrade their UEFA spot.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing run on their travels off late, with three straight defeats in their last three trips. Could AEK exploit that?
AEK come in as the favourites based on their better recent form and home advantage.
Prediction: AEK 2-1 Olympiacos
AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – AEK Athens
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: AEK to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Olympiacos to score - Yes