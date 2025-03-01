AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

AEK Athens and Olympiacos will square off in a Greek Super League round 25 clash on Sunday (March 2nd). The game will be played at OPAP Arena.

This game is coming just four days after both sides faced one another in the first leg of their Greek Cup semifinal tie. Harold Moukoudi scored a ninth-minute own goal to give Olympiacos the lead while Andre Horta and Roman Yaremchuk scored to put them 3-0 up at the break. Luis Palma and Ayoub El Kaabi scored either side of Yaremchuk completing his brace in the second half to help the Piraeus outfit claim a 6-0 home win.

AEK will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 away win over Asteras Tripolis. Olympiacos secured a 2-1 home win over PAOK.

The victory left the Red-Whites at the summit of the table, having garnered 54 points from 24 games. AEK Athens are two points behind them in second spot.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 76 wins from the last 162 head-to-head games. AEK Athens have 48 wins to their name while 41 games ended in draws.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 25 games across competitions (18 wins).

AEK's last five competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Olympiacos have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games.

AEK have the best home record in the league, having garnered 30 points from 12 games played in front of their fans.

Olympiacos have the joint-best away record in the league with 26 points accrued from 12 games on their travels.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction

Just two points separate these two sides in the standings, making this a top-of-the-table clash. AEK Athens have a shot at climbing above their visitors with a victory here but the thrashing they were handed just four days ago could still be weighing on their minds.

Olympiacos, for their part, have won their last four away games on the bounce and a fifth on the spin would see them consolidate their lead at the summit.

The high stakes involved could see both sides play cautiously and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: AEK Athens 1-1 Olympiacos

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

