AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

AEK Athens invite arch-rivals Olympiacos to the Agia Sophia Stadium in the Super League Greece playoffs on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts have had one loss across competitions in 2024, with that loss coming on penalties to Aris in the Greek Cup in January. They are unbeaten in the league since October and head into the playoffs atop the league table.

In their previous outing, they won 4-0 at Lamia in their first game of the playoffs. Alexander Callens opened the scoring in the first half before Ezequiel Ponce doubled their lead in the second half. Levi García, who came off the bench in the 79th minute, bagged a brace.

Olympiacos, meanwhile. lost 3-1 at home to Panathinaikos in their first playoff game before the international break. In their last outing before the break, they beat Maccabi Haifa 6-1 in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16, overturning a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 213 times across competitions. Olympiacos lead 97-65.

AEK are unbeaten in four meetings against Olympiacos, winning two, including a 2-1 win in January.

AEK are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning six and keeping five clean sheets.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in three away meetings against AEK, winning once and have suffered one loss in 12 away meetings against the hosts.

AEK have scored at least thrice in eight of their last nine league games.

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Prediction

AEK are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning eight. They have kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 home league games. They are unbeaten in four meetings against Olympiacos, scoring six goals and conceding three.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, have 10 wins in their last 13 games across competitions, losing three. They are unbeaten in 10 away league meetings with AEK, with the last two ending in draws.

Both teams went into the international break on a positive note. Considering the goalscoring record of the two teams, expect a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: AEK 2-2 Olympiacos

AEK Athens vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ezequiel Ponce to score or assist anytime - Yes