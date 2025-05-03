AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos will battle for three points in a Greek Super League Championship playoff clash on Sunday (May 4th). The game wil be played at OPAP Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Olympiacos at the same venue last weekend. Goals in either half from Kristoffer Velde and Roman Yaremchuk helped the visitors claim all three points.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to PAOK. They took the lead through Tin Jedvaj's third-minute strike but Giannis Michailidis equalized in the 35th minute. Mady Camara scored the match-winner just before the hour-mark.

The loss left the Shamrock in second spot in the standings, having garnered 56 points to their name. AEK Athens are fourth on 53 points.

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 67 wins from the last 167 head-to-head games. Panathinaikos were victorious 51 times while 49 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came a month ago when Panathinaikos claimed a 3-1 home win.

The home side on the day have won the last five head-to-head games.

Panathinaikos' last six games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

AEK have won just one of their eight games across all competitions (six losses).

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos Prediction

AEK Athens have struggled in the Championship playoff. They have lost all four games played so far, while conceding nine goals in the process. They sit in fourth spot but are just three points off their visitors. A win would taken them level on points to book a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Panathinaikos, for their part, are seeking to secure a spot in the top two and UCL football for the second consecutive season. Their games in the regular season were typically compact but the opposite has been the case in the playoffs. Things have been more expansive in the last few weeks, with their last five games witnessing 21 goals scored.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: AEK Athens 1-1 Panathinaikos

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

