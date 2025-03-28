AEK Athens vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

AEK Athens host PAOK at the OPAP Arena on Sunday in the opening Championship Round fixture of the Stoiximan Super League. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways as they look to close the gap on leaders Olympiacos.

AEK dropped points in their final two games of the regular season, losing 1-0 at home to Olympiacos before drawing goalless with Aris just before the international break. AEK are second in the standings, seven points off the top.

PAOK, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Kallithea before the international break and narrowly qualified for the championship round with a four-point gap from fifth-placed Aris. Sitting bottom of the pile, PAOK are seven points behind AEK.

AEK Athens vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 111 times, with AEK leading 45-35.

AEK have an impressive goalscoring record in recent meetings with PAOK, scoring 18 times in the last 10.

The White-Blacks have only managed one win in the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The two teams have met four times this season. Two ended in 1-1 draws, while AEK won the remaining two.

AEK finished the regular season with the third-best offensive and joint-best defensive record in the top flight, with 44 goals scored and 16 conceded.

PAOK have the best offensive record in the league this season, with 51 goals scored in 26 games.

AEK Athens vs PAOK Prediction

The two sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but AEK will receive a slight boost from their home advantage, having lost just one domestic home game all season.

PAOK, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches and head into the weekend as the slight underdogs. They have lost their last three games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: AEK 2-1 PAOK

AEK Athens vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AEK

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of AEK's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups.)

