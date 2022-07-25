AEK Larnaca vs FC Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

AEK Larnaca and FC Midtjylland will go head-to-head in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier at the AEK Arena on Tuesday.

While the hosts head into the game unbeaten in seven outings, the Danish outfit will look to snap their four-game winless run.

Larnaca were denied a dream start to their Champions League qualifying campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Midtjylland in last week’s first leg.

That followed a decent pre-season campaign, where they picked up a win and two draws from three friendlies. Larnaca are now unbeaten in seven games across competitions, dating back to May’s 3-1 loss to Ethnikos Achnas in the Cyprus Cup semifinals.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland were denied their first win of the 2022-23 Superliga campaign, as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Silkeborg IF.

Before that, Bo Henriksen’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Randers FC in their league curtain raiser on July 15. Midtjylland have now failed to taste victory in their last four games across competitions, picking up two draws and as many losses.

AEK Larnaca vs FC Midtjylland Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first coming in last week’s first leg, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

AEK Larnaca Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W.

FC Midtjylland Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W.

AEK Larnaca vs FC Midtjylland Team News

AEK Larnaca

The hosts remain without goalkeeper Andreas Paraskevas, who continues his long journey to full fitness.

Injured: Andreas Paraskevas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Midtjylland

The Danish outfit will be without Junior Brumado and Evander, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Junior Brumado, Evander.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

AEK Larnaca vs FC Midtjylland Predicted XIs

AEK Larnaca (3-4-3): Kenan Piric; Kypros Christoforou, Nenad Tomovic, Hrvoje Milicevic, Angel Garcia; Oier, Gus Ledes; Imad Faraj, Ivan Trickovski, Adam Gyurcso; Victor Olatunji.

FC Midtjylland (4-2-3-1): Elías Olafsson; Henrik Dalsgaard, Erik Sviatchenko, Juninho; Joel Andersson, Raphael Onyedika, Charles, Paulinho; Gustav Isaksen, Anders Dreyer, Edward Chilufya.

AEK Larnaca vs FC Midtjylland Prediction

Midtjylland have stumbled in recent weeks, but they possess the firepower needed to arrest their slump in form. While Larnaca could put up a fight, the visitors should claim a slender victory.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 1-2 FC Midtjylland.

