×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Asian Cup 2019: 3 reasons why India beat Thailand 4-1

Sabyasachi Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
505   //    07 Jan 2019, 09:22 IST

India opened their campaign with a 4-1 win against Thailand
India opened their campaign with a 4-1 win against Thailand

India opened their much-awaited 2018 AFC Asian Cup campaign with a thumping 4-1 win over Thailand, scripting their first win in the competition in 55 years.

Having last played in 2011 and finishing 16th, India came into the tournament looking to better their dismal record in the competition and hopefully salvage at least a point in the opening match of the tournament.

With the speculation revolving over the possibility of Balwant and Jeje in the starting XI, Stephen Constantine decided to start with FC Pune City’s Ashique Kuruniyan instead in the left-winger position along with Subhasish Bose over Narayan Das in left back.

Having expected to be defensive against a formidable Thai side, India looked confident with the ball with instances of attacking football in the early minutes of the game. Even though Thailand did test the Indian defence on occasions, the defenders managed to hold Thailand from getting into the lead.

The scoring opened from an unlikely Indian lead as Ashique Kuruniyan managed to earn a penalty off a handball from defender Theerathon Bunmathan inside the box, to which Chhetri sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put India 1-0 up.

Thailand equalised soon after six minutes as a curling freekick from Theerathon Bunmathan was headed into the goal by Teerasil Dangda over a poorly positioned Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

With both the teams going into the halftime tied at 1-1 the game looked quite open and all three results possible by the end of the next 45. When the second half did commence India unfolded a totally different story altogether with an absolutely dominating display on the pitch.

55 seconds into the second half, Sunil Chhetri scored again, firing from 18-yards to put India 2-1 up. 13-minutes later Thapa sealed the victory with a calm finish off an assist from Udanta with Jeje putting the cherry on top, scoring 10 minutes later to finish the game 4-1 for India.

With that win, India sits on top of Group with an important goal difference of +3. Even if the match had its fair share of moments, here are the 3 important reasons why India could script a historic victory in the game.

Advertisement

#1 A superb defensive performance

India's defence put up a brilliant performance against Thailand
India's defence put up a brilliant performance against Thailand

India came into the game with an expectation to be the defensive side of the two and consequently demanded a lot from the defenders to step up for the game.

Constantine started off with the likely pair of Jhingan and Anas in the middle and Pritam Kotal in the right-back position. Although many speculated Narayan Das to get a start Subhasish Bose instead got the opportunity to patrol India’s left-back position and accordingly did a stellar job to keep the Thai attack at bay.

The defenders started cautiously and faced a stronger resilience in the first half as opposed to the second half of the game. The Thailand attack did put the defence to test early on in the game with multiple long balls and shots from outside of the box but none could penetrate the goal thanks to the constant resistance from the back four.

The Indian defence was disciplined in their approach, achieving a high work rate and showed great work ethic throughout the game. Even though they faced small niggles during the game, the camp would be patting their back with their performance on the field today. The only goal that was conceded today can be credited to the sublime cross by Theerathon Bunmathan rather than being called a defensive error.

All in all the team would be very happy for the performance they put up today but they know they would face sterner tests in the upcoming matches of the tournament but they will be very confident going into the second game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Thailand Football Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan Indian Football
Sabyasachi Roy
ANALYST
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Thailand: Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: How can India pull off the Thailand...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Thailand vs India – 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Thailand 1-4 India: 5 Hits and Flops...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Thailand vs India | Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Jeje Lalpekhlua not bogged down by poor...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Not getting carried away, says India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: India have good chance of making...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Official slogans for all the teams...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: Group A preview - UAE, India, Thailand,...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT UAE BAH
1 - 1
 UAE vs Bahrain
FT AUS JOR
0 - 1
 Australia vs Jordan
FT THA IND
1 - 4
 Thailand vs India
FT SYR PAL
0 - 0
 Syria vs Palestine
Today CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
Today KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
Today IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
Tomorrow IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
Tomorrow SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us