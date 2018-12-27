AFC Asian cup 2019 - India's predicted XI

The Indian football team

Stephen Constantine's men topped the group which consisted of Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar, and Macau to secure a spot in the Asian Cup after a span of eight years. India have been put up in Group A and will compete against the hosts UAE, Thailand, and Myanmar to qualify for the next round.

After agonisingly missing out on the qualification in 2015, they have marched into this competition with a 13-match unbeaten streak under Stephen Constantine who is spending his second spell as India's boss. Even though the Blues have climbed more than 70 spots under the Englishman, he has often been criticised for his woeful football. But, football is a result oriented game these days.

In a recently concluded friendly, India were no match to Jordan. The hosts rightfully won the game 2-1, but they missed plenty of chances from point-blank range. Fate remains in Constantine's hands, but he must properly make use of the talented players in the squad to get the best out of them.

India have named a 23-man squad for this tournament which will be held between January 5 and February 1 at the United Arab Emirates. There are some names which have surprisingly popped up, and other names have not.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Jakichand Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Balwant Singh

In this article, we shall look at the predicted eleven of India's squad in the Asian Cup 2019.

Goalkeeper - Gurpeet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the best shot-stopper available at stake for India right now. The 26-year-old was immense for Bengaluru the last term and has carried the same form into the new season for the ISL outfit.

He made his debut for his nation as a 19-year-old against Turkmenistan in a 1-1 draw in 2011. The goalkeeper has been ever-present between sticks over the last four years for India, and Stephen Constantine handed over the captain's armband to Gurpreet for the first time in 2016 against Puerto Rico in a friendly.

He has healthy competition for the goalkeeping position, as Amrinder Singh and Vishal Kaith look to give their best in the training to give a headache to Constantine. Currently, there is no chance of dislodging Gurpreet in between the sticks.

