×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Asian cup 2019 - India's predicted XI

Sudarshan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
212   //    27 Dec 2018, 18:02 IST

The Indian football team
The Indian football team

Stephen Constantine's men topped the group which consisted of Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar, and Macau to secure a spot in the Asian Cup after a span of eight years. India have been put up in Group A and will compete against the hosts UAE, Thailand, and Myanmar to qualify for the next round. 

After agonisingly missing out on the qualification in 2015, they have marched into this competition with a 13-match unbeaten streak under Stephen Constantine who is spending his second spell as India's boss. Even though the Blues have climbed more than 70 spots under the Englishman, he has often been criticised for his woeful football. But, football is a result oriented game these days.

In a recently concluded friendly, India were no match to Jordan. The hosts rightfully won the game 2-1, but they missed plenty of chances from point-blank range. Fate remains in Constantine's hands, but he must properly make use of the talented players in the squad to get the best out of them.

India have named a 23-man squad for this tournament which will be held between January 5 and February 1 at the United Arab Emirates. There are some names which have surprisingly popped up, and other names have not.

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Jakichand Singh

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Balwant Singh

In this article, we shall look at the predicted eleven of India's squad in the Asian Cup 2019.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper - Gurpeet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the best shot-stopper available at stake for India right now. The 26-year-old was immense for Bengaluru the last term and has carried the same form into the new season for the ISL outfit. 

He made his debut for his nation as a 19-year-old against Turkmenistan in a 1-1 draw in 2011. The goalkeeper has been ever-present between sticks over the last four years for India, and Stephen Constantine handed over the captain's armband to Gurpreet for the first time in 2016 against Puerto Rico in a friendly.

He has healthy competition for the goalkeeping position, as Amrinder Singh and Vishal Kaith look to give their best in the training to give a headache to Constantine. Currently, there is no chance of dislodging Gurpreet in between the sticks.





1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team Sunil Chhetri Sandesh Jhingan
Sudarshan
CONTRIBUTOR
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 10 forwards to watch out for
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Australia
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: International Exposure has Given India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: The Unpicked XI for India - Rahul...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Reasons Why India Not Playing Syria...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Official slogans for all the teams...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Japan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us