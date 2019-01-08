×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan vs Turkmenistan | Predicted XIs

Alby Issac
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    08 Jan 2019, 11:29 IST

Japan team at the 2018 World Cup
Japan team at the 2018 World Cup

The most successful team in the history of AFC Asian Cup comes against the minors of the cup as Japan take on Turkmenistan in a Group F fixture at the Al Nahyan Stadium of Abu Dhabi. The question will be whether Turkmenistan can rewrite history at the same place where India did two days back. We look out the possibilities with a predicted lineup of both the teams.

Japan

Japan have been an ambassador of young and wide attacking football. Coach Hajime Moriyasu has used the young talents of the country well, to develop a culture of fast and pacy attacks, hard to deal with for the opposition.

Masaaki Higashiguchi is expected to guard the net for the Blue Samurais. In the defence, veteran Yuto Nagatomo will be covering the left wing, while Hiroki Sakai does the same on the other flank. The two centre-backs will be Maya Yoshida and Tomoaki Makino, who are coming in with a lot of experience.

Moriyasu's midfield will be one to watch out for with a mixture of fresh talent and international exposure. Japan would have two holding midfielders in the form of Endo Wataru and Gaku Shibasaki who has a good combination at the centre of the park. The attacking trio will be Ritsu Doan and Shoya Nakajima on either wings and Takumi Minamino playing behind the striker.

If the gaffer goes for the lone striker plan, Yuya Osako, one of the best forwards in the competition this edition, will lead the play.

Japan (4-2-3-1): Masaaki Higashiguchi, Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Tomoaki Makino, Hiroki Sakai, Endo Wataru, Gaku Shibasaki, Shoya Nakajima, Takumi Minamino, Ritsu Doan, Yuya Osako


Japan Predicted XI
Japan Predicted XI

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan, being one of the least prepared teams coming into the Asian Cup, would be depending on defensive tactics to get past the Japan forces. Forming good attacking plans and executing it well looks difficult in the scenario for the team which lacks combination between the players.

Turkmenistan will appoint 34-year old custodian Mammet Orzamuhammedow in front of goal. The defence will have Serdar Annaorazow and Akmyrat Jumanazarow as the stopper backs and Short Soyunow and Mekan Saparow as the full backs.

Advertisement

The 4-man midfield will most probably have Ruslan Mingazow and Umidjan Astanow at the centre and Arslanmyrat Amanow and Ahmed Atayew playing out wide. The two strikers to get to the finishing end would be Suleyman Muhadow and Serdaraly Atayew.

Turkmenistan (4-4-2): Mammet Orzamuhammedow, Short Soyunow, Mekan Saparow, Serdar Annaorazow, Akmyrat Jumanazarow, Arslanmyrat Amanow, Ruslan Mingazow, Umidjan Astanow, Ahmed Atayew, Suleyman Muhadow, Serdaraly Atayew


Turkmenistan Predicted XI
Turkmenistan Predicted XI
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Japan Football Turkmenistan Football Maya Yoshida
Alby Issac
ANALYST
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview Turkmenistan
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Japan
RELATED STORY
4 successful teams at the AFC Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Japan could win the title
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019, Group F preview: Japan, Oman,...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019 : Top 5 defenders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 most exciting group stage matches
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: What can India aim for?
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 goalkeepers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 top stars who will be missed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT UAE BAH
1 - 1
 UAE vs Bahrain
FT AUS JOR
0 - 1
 Australia vs Jordan
FT THA IND
1 - 4
 Thailand vs India
FT SYR PAL
0 - 0
 Syria vs Palestine
FT CHI KYR
2 - 1
 China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
FT KOR PHI
1 - 0
 Korea Republic vs Philippines
FT IRA YEM
5 - 0
 Iran vs Yemen
Today IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
Today SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
Tomorrow UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
Tomorrow QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us