AFC Asian Cup 2019: Ranking 6 players with most International goals

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST

With less than a week to go for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup kick-off and the preparations have started in full swing in the Arabian nation.

This is the 17th edition of the mega event and will be played among 24 nations for the first time in its history. Eight venues spread across four cities will host 50 matches over a span of around 26 days.

Goals decide the fate of the match and the spectators gather in the stands to watch their favorite team win, scoring as many goals as possible. With a plethora of classy strikers, we are bound to witness a goal fest in the upcoming tournament.

On that note, let's have a look at the players with the most International goals in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup

#4 Ismail Matar, UAE; Teerasil Dangda, Thailand (42 goals)

Ismail Matar

One of the three players from the United Arab Emirates to feature in the top 10 list of players with most international goals. Ismail Matar is an experienced campaigner for his side and has scored 42 International goals so far. Ismail Matar has been playing for UAE Pro League Club Al-Wahada since 2001 and is widely known for leading the UAE to its first ever trophy, the 18th Arabian Gulf Cup back in 2007, in Abu Dhabi.

Currently playing his club football for Sanfreece Hiroshima in the J-League, the Thai footballer has played for many clubs around the globe. Teerasil Dangda was even roped in by Machester City FC back in 2008 but was released later due to certain issues without playing a match for the English side. But he has been a star performer for any side he represented. He has scored 42 goals for the Thailand national team.

