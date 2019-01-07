×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview North Korea

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Preview
44   //    07 Jan 2019, 15:30 IST

Kwang-song Han who plays for Cagliari Calcio - Serie A
Kwang-song Han who plays for Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

North Korean coach Kim Yong-Jun faces a formidable challenge after naming an inexperienced squad for the 2019 Asia Cup. Their captain Ri Myong-guk is the most experienced player with over 100 international caps to his name. 

Past Performance

North Korea finished a disappointing 13th place after they did not win a single game during their group stage against China, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia. Ryang Yong-gi remained the only goal scorer for the Thousand-mile Horses.

Statistics

North Korea’s fourth-place finish in 1980 on debut remains the best performance in their four previous appearances in Asian Cup. In 15 matches they have won three, lost ten and drawn two games to finish with a win percentage of 20%.

Current Form

North Korea played just seven games as preparation for their AFC Asian Cup. They managed three victories which came against lower-ranked opponents and held Vietnam to a draw. They suffered heavily against Uzbekistan and Bahrain which has highlighted serious questions about their preparations.

Key Players

Twenty-year-old striker Kwang-song Han became the first North Korean footballer to play in the Serie A after signing a contract with Cagliari. He plays in the Serie B after a loan deal with Perugia for whom he has struck seven goals so far. 

Advertisement

Ri Myong-guk is the most capped footballer in North Korean football history. Having played in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, he brings in a wealth of experience to this young team. The 2009 Asian player of the year and awarded the best North Korean male footballer for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016, he remains an inspiration for young footballers. 

North Korea's Ri Myong-Guk
North Korea's Ri Myong-Guk

Fixtures

Tuesday, 08 January 2019: North Korea (109) vs Saudi Arabia (69) - Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai at 21:30 IST.

Sunday, 13 January 2019: North Korea (109) vs Qatar (93) - Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain at 16:30 IST.

Thursday, 17 January 2019: North Korea (109) vs Lebanon (81) - Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 21:30 IST.

Chances

North Korea is unfancied to win any of their group stage matches even though they enjoy a much better head-to-head record against Qatar. It would be a surprise if they qualify for the last sixteen, but on recent form, the North Korean squad is expected to pack their bags home at the end of the group stages. 

Squad

Average Age: 25 years

International Caps: 378

International Goals: 59

Head Coach: Kim Yong-Jun (North Korea)

Goalkeepers: Kang Ju-hyok (Hwaebul), Sin Hyok (Kigwancha), Ri Myong-guk (captain) (Pyongyang City).

Defenders: Ri Thong-il (Kigwancha), An Song-il (April 25), Ri Chang-ho (Hwaebul), Ri Il-jin (Sobaeksu), Kim Song-gi (Fujieda MYFC), Kim Chol-Bom (April 25), Sim Hyon-jin (April 25), Jang Kuk-Chol (Hwaebul).

Midfielders: Choe Song-hyok (Arezzo), Kim Kyong-hun (Kyonggongop), Ri Kum-Chol (Wolmido), Kang Kuk-chol (Rimyongsu), Kim Yong-il (Kigwancha), Ri Un-chol (Sonbong), Ri Yong-jik (Tokyo Verdy).

Strikers: Han Kwang-song (Perugia), Rim Kwang-hyok (Kigwancha), Ri Hyok-Chol (Rimyongsu), Pak Kwang-ryong (St. Pölten), Jong Il-gwan (Unattached).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 Indian National Football team North Korea Football Amrinder Singh Germanpreet Singh AFC Asian Cup 2019 Groups AFC Asian Cup 2019 Schedule
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: South Korea
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Bahrain
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Australia
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Palestine
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Five midfielders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Ranking 6 players with most...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: What can India aim for?
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Yemen
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
AFC Asian Cup 2019
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT UAE BAH
1 - 1
 UAE vs Bahrain
FT AUS JOR
0 - 1
 Australia vs Jordan
FT THA IND
1 - 4
 Thailand vs India
FT SYR PAL
0 - 0
 Syria vs Palestine
Today CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
Today KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
Today IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
Tomorrow IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
Tomorrow SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us