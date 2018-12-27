×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview Syria

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Preview
31   //    27 Dec 2018, 20:21 IST

Omar Kharbin (Image Courtesy: Twitter - Al-Hilal)
Omar Kharbin (Image Courtesy: Twitter - Al-Hilal)

Syria would look to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the Asian Championships. German coach Stange, who named an experienced squad, would be without the services of their experienced captain Firas Al-Khatib.

With only five players from the current squad with less than ten internationals to their name, Syria would hope their experience would come in handy to book them a place in the knockouts.

Past Performance:

Syria did not qualify for the 2015 Asia Cup after finishing third in Group A behind Oman and Jordan in the qualification stage.

At the 2011 Championships in Qatar, they made a bright start defeating Saudi Arabia in their initial game. They suffered consecutive defeats against Japan and Jordan to finish eleventh. Abdelrazaq Al Hussain scored two goals for the Qasioun Eagles.

Statistics:

Syria made their Asian Cup debut in Kuwait 1980. With a 39% win percentage, they have recorded seven victories from 18 games including two draws and nine defeats. The Emirates Asian Cup embraces a spectacular chance for the Qasioun Eagles to enter the last sixteen for the first time in the country‘s history.

Current Form:

Syria engaged in eight international games in 2018 as a lead up to the Asian Cup in 2019. They barely managed victories against Bahrain and Kuwait and lost a couple more to Kyrgyzstan and China. They drew their four other encounters against Asian opponents. Their final warm-up game is against Yemen on December 30th in Abu Dhabi before they embark on their Asian Cup campaign.

Advertisement
Mahmoud Al Mawas (jersey no 8) in action at Australia v Syria - 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian Playoff: Leg 2
Mahmoud Al Mawas (jersey no 8) in action at Australia v Syria - 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian Playoff: Leg 2

Key Players:

Omar Kharbin became the first player from Syria to collect the AFC Player of the Year award in 2017. Playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Professional League, he has registered 14 goals this season from 26 appearances. He also recorded ten goals in the FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers before losing the play-off against Australia. 

Twenty-six-year-old midfielder Mahmoud Al Mawas is the most experienced Syrian player in the squad with 54 international caps to his name. Playing for Umm-Salal Sports Club in the Qatar professional league, he has recorded eight goals for Syria and would play a crucial role for them during their Asian Cup campaign.

Fixtures:

Sunday, 06 January 2019: Syria (74) vs Palestine (99) - Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah at 21:30 IST.

Thursday, 10 January 2019: Syria (74) vs Jordan (109) - Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain at 19:00 IST.

Tuesday, 15 January 2019: Syria (74) vs Australia (41) - Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain at 19:00 IST.

Odds:

Syria enjoys a 10-7 head-to-head record against Jordan and should come out victors against their West Asian rivals. They should storm through Palestine before encountering a daunting challenge against a strong Australian squad.

Their likely opponent in the last sixteen will be Uzbekistan, and the winner would play against Emirates in the Quarters.  

Squad:

Average Age: 27 years.

International Caps: 596.

International Goals: 53.

Head Coach: Bernd Stange (Germany)

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Alma (Al Wahda), Mahmoud Al Youssef (Al Jabalain), Ahmad Madania (Al Jaish).

Defenders: Ahmad Al Salih (Al Ahed), Moayad Ajan (Al Jazeera), Jehad Al Baour (Al Riffa), Omar Midani (Pyramids), Amro Jenyat (Al Shabab), Hussein Jwayed (Al Zawraa), Nadim Sabagh (Tishreen), Abdul Malek Anezan (Al Jaish).

Midfielders: Mahmoud Al Mawas (Umm Salal), Mohammed Osman (Heracles Almelo), Osama Omari (Qatar SC), Tamer Haj Mohamad (Ohod), Ahmad Ashkar (Al Jaish), Youssef Kalfa (Al Hazem), Zaher Midani (Air Force Club), Khaled Al Mobayed (Al Wahda), Fahd Youssef (Al Sailiya).

Strikers: Omar Khribin (Al Hilal), Omar Al Somah (Al Ahli), Mardik Mardikian (Al Jazeera).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
AFC Asian Cup 2019 AFC Asian Cup 2019 Groups AFC Asian Cup 2019 Schedule AFC Asian Cup 2019 Points Table
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Australia
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Reasons Why India Not Playing Syria...
RELATED STORY
4 successful teams at the AFC Asian Cup
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Japan
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: 5 Teams who could make a shocking group...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Where are India's 2011 AFC Asian Cup...
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 10 forwards to watch out for
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
AFC Asian Cup 2019: Official slogans for all the teams...
RELATED STORY
Asian Cup 2019: The Road to the Finals and where is India...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
05 Jan UAE BAH 09:30 PM UAE vs Bahrain
06 Jan AUS JOR 04:30 PM Australia vs Jordan
06 Jan THA IND 07:00 PM Thailand vs India
06 Jan SYR PAL 09:30 PM Syria vs Palestine
07 Jan CHI KYR 04:30 PM China PR vs Kyrgyzstan
07 Jan KOR PHI 07:00 PM Korea Republic vs Philippines
07 Jan IRA YEM 09:30 PM Iran vs Yemen
08 Jan IRA VIE 07:00 PM Iraq vs Vietnam
08 Jan SAU KOR 09:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Korea DPR
09 Jan JAP TUR 04:30 PM Japan vs Turkmenistan
09 Jan UZB OMA 07:00 PM Uzbekistan vs Oman
09 Jan QAT LEB 09:30 PM Qatar vs Lebanon
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us