AFC Asian Cup 2019, Team Preview: Thailand

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    03 Jan 2019, 19:40 IST

Thailand v Malaysia - AFF Suzuki Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg
Thailand v Malaysia - AFF Suzuki Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg

South East Asian nation Thailand would rely on their counter-attacks to threaten their opposition with their incredible speed on the ball. Milovan Rajevac has gathered tremendous experience in his squad and would look to work on set-pieces in practice. 

Past Performance:

Thailand re-enters the Asian Cup after 13 years after last competing in the 2007 event which happened in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The War Elephants began impressively holding eventual Champions Iraq to a 1-1 draw and then smashed past Oman by two goals. They got outwitted 0-4 by Australia which saw them finish in tenth position overall. Sutee Suksomkit scored four goals for the Co-hosts.

Statistics:

Launching their Asian Cup campaign in 1972, it also turned out to be the best performance from Thailand as they secured the third place in the competition. With a meager 5% win percentage, they recorded just one victory from their 20 appearances managing eight drawn games and 11 defeats.

Current Form:

Thailand have played eleven internationals in their lead up to their Asian Cup campaign. They recorded five victories, four draws, and two defeats, one against Slovakia and the other to China. Their draw against Gabon and victory over Trinidad and Tobago were impressive. However, they are likely to confront a significant challenge when they take on the likes of Emirates, Bahrain, and India.

Key Players:

Chanathip Songkrasin, known for his pace and agility on the ball beside his dribbling ability, will make up a grave threat to his opponents. Voted as the most valuable player of the season by his teammates at Consadole Sapporo, he would be a live wire in Thailand’s campaign at this year‘s Asian Cup. 

Thai Captain Teerasil Dangda boasts the most caps and goals from the Thai contingent plays for Sanfrecce Hiroshima on loan from Muangthong United. A skillful forward with a fantastic vision, he brings in a wealth of experience through successful stints during his playing career with Manchester City, Grasshopper, and Almería.

Thailand's Teerasil Dangda
Thailand's Teerasil Dangda

Fixtures:

Sunday, 06 January 2019: Thailand (118) vs India (97) - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 19:00 IST.

Thursday, 10 January 2019: Thailand (118) vs Bahrain (113) - Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai at 16:30 IST.

Monday, 14 January 2019: Thailand (118) vs United Arab Emirates (79) - Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain at 21:30 IST.

Odds:

Thailand are highly unlikely to progress into the knock-outs when they take on a considerably improved Indian contingent in their opening encounter in Abu Dhabi. Though they drew their last encounter against Bahrain in 2015, the number of goal scoring threats from the West Asian nation tilts the scales in their favor. The War Elephants need to draw inspiration from their 1-1 draw against Emirates in 2017 to book themselves a spot in the knock-outs. 

Squad:

Average Age: 27 years.

International Caps: 536.

International Goals: 91.

Head Coach: Milovan Rajevac (Serbia).

Goalkeepers: Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United), Saranon Anuin (Chiangrai United), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United).

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan (Muangthong United), Chalermpong Kerdkaew (Nakhon Ratchasima), Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Suphan Thongsong (Suphanburi), Mika Chunuonsee (Bangkok United), Tristan Do (Bangkok United).

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sumanya Purisai (Bangkok United), Thitipan Puangchan (BG Pathum United), Sanrawat Dechmitr (Bangkok United), Tanaboon Kesarat (BG Pathum United), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Pokklaw Anan (Bangkok United).

Strikers: Adisak Kraisorn (Muangthong United), Teerasil Dangda (captain) (Muangthong United), Chananan Pombuppha (Suphanburi), Siroch Chatthong (PT Prachuap), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United).

