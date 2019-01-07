AFC Asian Cup 2019: Team Preview Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan's Arslanmyrat Amanow no.10 jersey

Turkmenistan coach Ýazguly Hojageldyýew does not have an experienced squad for the 2019 Asia Cup nor did his team have the ideal preparation with just two games in twelve months. If they are to pull off a draw or an extraordinary win, it should be a remarkable feat achieved by their wards for their country and fans.

Past Performance:

Turkmenistan did not qualify for the 2015 AFC Asia Cup after losing out in the qualifying stages. In the lead-up to the 2019 qualification, they suffered defeats at the hands of Iran and Oman and a shocking loss against Guam. In the final qualification round, they suffered their only downfall at the hands of Bahrain and qualified for this year‘s edition with Arslanmyrat Amanow and Altymyrat Annadurdyýew registering three goals each.

Statistics:

Turkmenistan made their debut at the 2004 AFC Asian Cup and exited in the group stages. They would look to qualify for the last sixteen at the 2019 Asia Cup. They have lost two matches and have drawn one game and are still seeking their first victory at the Asian Cup.

Current Form:

The Emeralds would be the least prepared team into the competition after playing just two internationals in 2018. They suffered a 0-4 loss to Bahrain in March followed by a 2-0 victory over Afghanistan in December.

Key Players:

Arslanmyrat Amanow has appeared in 35 games for the Turks scoring eight goals. With his experience of playing club football in Central Asia, he would look forward to adding more goals to his tally when they begin their campaign against favorites Japan.

Persela Lamongan midfielder Ahmet Ataýew would be the playmaker for Turkmenistan. Having played in 22 internationals for the country after having made his debut in 2012.

Ahmet Ataýew would be the playmaker for Turkmenistan (Image Courtesy: Goal.com)

Fixtures:

Wednesday, 09 January 2019: Turkmenistan (127) vs Japan (50) - Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 16:30 IST.:

Sunday, 13 January 2019: Turkmenistan (127) vs Uzbekistan (95) - Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai at 21:30 IST.

Thursday, 17 January 2019: Turkmenistan (127) vs Oman (82) - Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 19:00 IST.

Chances:

Turkmenistan has an uphill task when they take on Japan in their opening game on 9th January. Their second game is against Central Asian rivals Uzbekistan, and they finish the proceedings with their final game against Oman. They are unlikely to trouble their seasoned campaigners and are likely to bow out of the Asian Cup at the conclusion of the group stage matches.

Squad:

Average Age: 27 years.

International Caps: 240.

International Goals: 26.

Head Coach: Ýazguly Hojageldyýew (Turkmenistan).

Goalkeepers: Mammet Orazmuhammedow (Altyn Asyr), Batyr Babaýew (Ahal), Nikita Gorbunow (Şagadam).

Defenders: Zafar Babajanow (Altyn Asyr), Güýçmyrat Annagulyýew (Ahal), Mekan Saparow (Altyn Asyr), Wezirgeldi Ylýasow (Ahal), Gurbangeldi Batyrow (Altyn Asyr), Serdar Annaorazow (Altyn Asyr).

Midfielders: Arslanmyrat Amanow (FK Buxoro), Ruslan Mingazow (Slavia Prague), Merdan Gurbanow (Ahal), Ilýa Tamurkin (Alga Bishkek), Serdar Geldiýew (Altyn Asyr), Ahmet Ataýew (Persela Lamongan), Resul Hojaýew (Altyn Asyr), Döwran Orazalyýew (Ahal).

Strikers: Wahyt Orazsähedow (Altyn Asyr), Süleýman Muhadow (Ahal), Myrat Ýagşyýew (Altyn Asyr), Mihail Titow (Altyn Asyr), Altymyrat Annadurdyýew (captain) (Altyn Asyr), Myrat Annaýew (Ahal).

