×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

AFC Bournemouth Vs Arsenal: 4 takeaways from Gunners' latest win

Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Feature
518   //    26 Nov 2018, 11:20 IST

Arsenal's unbeaten run continues, with a good win on England's South Coast in Bournemouth.


Bournemouth, under Eddie Howe, has done very well and have surprised a number with their high league position. Whilst they may not challenge for the top four, they can be confident of a Europa League placement - if they sustain their form. Eddie Howe has been touted for jobs at bigger clubs for a while, and he may well be primed for one should Bournemouth do well this season.

However, today, Arsenal possibly emerged as the rightful winner. Bournemouth started strongly, with a goal that was wrongly struck off as offside. They did put on a strong performance in the early 20 minutes or so, but after that, Arsenal upped their tempo, culminating in an opener for the Gunners.

Kolasinac proved a thorn in their side throughout the game, and his low cross was converted by Lerma, who had no choice really but to play the ball. It was unlucky on his part that the ball went in, but at that specific point in the game, Arsenal was on top.

Bournemouth equalized though, following Iwobi losing possession in the Bournemouth penalty area. They then counter-attacked, and King scored a curling effort in the Arsenal box to keep it at 1-1 at the break.

Arsenal increased their attacking play in the second half - Kolasinac, Aubameyang, and Mkhitaryan, all had chances. Bournemouth had opportunities via Stanislas and Lerma, but Arsenal took the lead following some good play between Iwobi and Kolasinac.

Despite some late pressure from the home side, Arsenal held on for another away win.

Arsenal is again unbeaten, and with their good "friends" Tottenham coming up very soon, a win here was welcome and needed.

Here are the 5 takeaways from the game: 

Arsenal's Tactical flexibility


The formation from Emery surprised fans and pundits alike, as he opted for a back three featuring Sokratis, Holding, and Mustafi. This was opposed to a back four, featured in many games this season.

The idea was to not just handle Bournemouth's attack but to control the midfield and allow Bellerin and Kolasinac to get forward. Arsenal's attacking prowess won the game in the end, but the formation shift showed that Emery is willing to alter formations, and in some ways is being an "anti-latter Wenger". Whilst Arsene Wenger is rightly lauded and adulated for his exploits at the club, the final seasons under him showed both tactical and mental weaknesses.

Part of these critiques was that he didn't change formations often, and this allowed the team to be easily countered.

But the change in formation is interesting since it shows a reliability on various means to play, and it's something that Arsenal have needed for some years.

Whether the three at the back will persist is unknown - but it's still intriguing to see, and shows a tactical variety lacking in recent years.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal AFC Bournemouth Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Alex Iwobi Unai Emery
Christopher Awuku
ANALYST
Avid Gooner since the early 1990s. Was Wenger Out, but truly sorry to see him go. All time favourite players at Arsenal - Wright, Bergkamp, Seaman, Henry, Alexis, Koscielny, Sansom, Rocastle, Overmars, Vieira, Cesc.
Bournemouth 1 - 2 Arsenal : 3 takeaways from the game |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Bournemouth v Arsenal: Preview &...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth vs Arsenal: 3 things Arsenal must do to win...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Bournemouth repeat the shock of last...
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Match preview | Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 top players to pick for Gameweek 9 | Fantasy Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: AFC Bournemouth season preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth: This season's new underdogs?
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea won vs Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us