AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 259 // 26 Aug 2018, 03:45 IST

Ake wheels away after slotting home his equaliser with time running out

It was an eventful Premier League affair at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth recovered from a two-goal deficit to rescue a share of the spoils against an Everton side forced to play 50 minutes with ten men after Richarlison's surprise dismissal before the break.

Eddie Howe's side were also reduced to ten men shortly after the interval when defender Adam Smith hauled down goalscorer Theo Walcott and was adjudged their last man. Joshua King's penalty effort and a timely tap-in from Nathan Aké ensured the points were shared.

Here are five players who experienced contrasting fortunes during this affair:

#5 Flop: Richarlison

Richarlison is surprised after Probert brandishes the red card

Admittedly, this is an easy one but no less unfortunate. Richarlison, Everton's star man, was naive and lost his head for a brief moment: precisely enough time to convince referee Lee Probert that he warranted a straight red card.

Full-back Adam Smith instigated the contact between himself and the Brazilian, clearly eager for a response. The winger obliged and although contact was minimal, it proved enough for the 27-year-old to overreact and get his opponent sent off.

Before that, he was trying to stamp his authority on the game with a significant contribution though ultimately to no avail. He won three aerial duels, completed two dribbles, two unsuccessful touches, was fouled once and had 71.4% pass accuracy - only midfielder Tom Davies (70.8) had worse for the Toffees.

