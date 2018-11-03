Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview: Can the Cherries surprise at home?

Bournemouth are currently sixth-placed at the Premier League table after their impressive win at Fulham

Manchester United make the trip south this afternoon, to face high-flyers AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Saturday's hosts are above their famed visitors in the Premier League at present, sitting two places and three points clear in sixth position. United will not look to make the mistake of taking the Cherries lightly, nor will they be too over-confident of all three points.

Jose Mourinho's men come into this game off the back of a 2-1 home win against Everton, while Bournemouth have earned successive wins against Fulham and Norwich in the EFL Cup.

Bournemouth's inspirational surge of form

Bournemouth players celebrate during their 4-0 rout over Watford

Bournemouth have been brilliant this season and have already begun contending for a UEFA Europa League spot. Eddie Howe's men clearly mean business and have displayed their ruthlessness this term - while this upcoming fixture will prove an intriguing test of whether they can mix it with the league's top sides.

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have led the Cherries' attack with distinction, while summer acquisition David Brooks and Lewis Cook in midfield both impressing too. Howe has provided his team the freedom to express themselves, while centre-back pairing Nathan Aké and Steve Cook have been solid.

Simon Francis (groin) is a doubt to feature here, but the hosts will prove a difficult proposition nonetheless - United know they've got a game on their hands.

Probable line-up (3-4-3): Begovic; Ake, Cook, Francis; Daniels, Cook, Lerma, Smith; Fraser, Brooks, Wilson.

Red Devils looking to begin away run with important win

Anthony Martial (far right) has been excellent for Manchester United recently

Manchester United will travel to the south Coast in hopes of another three points, progressing in the Premier League while doing so. Eighth place is not something that is fancied by either manager Jose Mourinho nor the club's demanding supporters, so it will be interesting to see how they fare.

Anthony Martial and his return to impressive goalscoring form has been a big plus for United - having netted four goals in his last three league appearances.

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata in particular have been influential recently, while Chris Smalling and an inspired Victor Lindelof will look to secure a clean sheet for the first time since their 2-0 win over Burnley in early September.

Probable line-up (4-3-3): de Gea; Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, Pogba, Mata; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.