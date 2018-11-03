×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Bournemouth vs Manchester United Preview: Can the Cherries surprise at home?

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Preview
201   //    03 Nov 2018, 10:11 IST

Bournemouth are currently sixth-placed at the Premier League table after their impressive win at Fulham
Bournemouth are currently sixth-placed at the Premier League table after their impressive win at Fulham

Manchester United make the trip south this afternoon, to face high-flyers AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Saturday's hosts are above their famed visitors in the Premier League at present, sitting two places and three points clear in sixth position. United will not look to make the mistake of taking the Cherries lightly, nor will they be too over-confident of all three points.

Jose Mourinho's men come into this game off the back of a 2-1 home win against Everton, while Bournemouth have earned successive wins against Fulham and Norwich in the EFL Cup.

Bournemouth's inspirational surge of form

Bournemouth players celebrate during their 4-0 rout over Watford
Bournemouth players celebrate during their 4-0 rout over Watford

Bournemouth have been brilliant this season and have already begun contending for a UEFA Europa League spot. Eddie Howe's men clearly mean business and have displayed their ruthlessness this term - while this upcoming fixture will prove an intriguing test of whether they can mix it with the league's top sides. 

Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have led the Cherries' attack with distinction, while summer acquisition David Brooks and Lewis Cook in midfield both impressing too. Howe has provided his team the freedom to express themselves, while centre-back pairing Nathan Aké and Steve Cook have been solid. 

Simon Francis (groin) is a doubt to feature here, but the hosts will prove a difficult proposition nonetheless - United know they've got a game on their hands. 

Probable line-up (3-4-3): Begovic; Ake, Cook, Francis; Daniels, Cook, Lerma, Smith; Fraser, Brooks, Wilson.

Red Devils looking to begin away run with important win

Anthony Martial (far right) has been excellent for Manchester United recently
Anthony Martial (far right) has been excellent for Manchester United recently

Manchester United will travel to the south Coast in hopes of another three points, progressing in the Premier League while doing so. Eighth place is not something that is fancied by either manager Jose Mourinho nor the club's demanding supporters, so it will be interesting to see how they fare. 

Anthony Martial and his return to impressive goalscoring form has been a big plus for United - having netted four goals in his last three league appearances. 

Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata in particular have been influential recently, while Chris Smalling and an inspired Victor Lindelof will look to secure a clean sheet for the first time since their 2-0 win over Burnley in early September. 

Probable line-up (4-3-3): de Gea; Shaw, Smalling, Lindelof, Young; Matic, Pogba, Mata; Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth Callum Wilson Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho Premier League Teams
Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
A cricketer by profession and writer by passion, Mohul writes about cricket, football and tennis.
AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Match preview, key...
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Manchester United: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: AFC Bournemouth season preview
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth: This season's new underdogs?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Match...
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Everton: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2 - 0 Bournemouth : 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea FC vs AFC Bournemouth -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Today AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Today CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Today EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Today WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Today ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us