AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Match preview, key players | Premier League 2018-19

PRABAS BANERJEE
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
384   //    02 Nov 2018, 12:29 IST

Manchester United have a tough fixture list next week
Manchester United have a tough fixture list next week

Manchester United face a tricky away match against a resolute force in the form of AFC Bournemouth, as they are undefeated in their 6 home games so far. 

The Red Devils have been kind angels by letting the ball find their own net on several occasions. The Cherries have been on a good home run with English striker Callum Wilson enjoying a fine run of form. 

Manchester United have a tough fixture list next week, as they face a very talented Juventus side away from home, and have an important derby match in the weekend. Chris Smalling and Matic are both on yellow cards, and they need to play out of their skin in order to avoid a major setback ahead of the derby next weekend. 

Martial lately has found some form, but needs to be more clinical in terms of finishing the game, as he missed a one on one with Pickford, as the English goalkeeper out-smarted him.

Lukaku will once again look to end his goal drought, with the striker missing a sitter against Everton. It is worthy to point out that Pogba and Martial forged a partnership on the left flank against Everton, which ultimately resulted in Martial scoring a sublime goal.

It is worthy to point out that Pogba and Martial have forged a partnership
It is worthy to point out that Pogba and Martial have forged a partnership

Bournemouth's welsh midfielder Brooks would be facing his first real test of the season, as his manager would want him to control the midfield and keep the ball going forward.

Valencia may not travel with the team, as Mourinho has said that Valencia had to undergo some complicated surgery. On the same note, Alexis Sanchez may have to warm the bench once again, owing to some fitness issue.

Key players

Man Utd: Paul Pogba, Antony Martial, Rashford and Lukaku.

AFC Bournemouth: Callum Wilson, D.Brooks, J.Stanislas.

Jose Mourinho would come out with all guns blazing, but could be worried about Chris Smalling, as he has looked less convincing this season.

On the part of AFC Bournemouth, they know that if they can get a point out of this tough fixture, they would consider it job well done.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United AFC Bournemouth Callum Wilson Anthony Martial Jose Mourinho
PRABAS BANERJEE
CONTRIBUTOR
Footbal Enthusiast
