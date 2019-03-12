AFC Cup: Chennaiyin hope to qualify with win over Colombo FC (Preview)

Ahmedabad, March 12 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC are all set for the second leg of their AFC Cup qualifying play-off tie against Sri Lanka's Colombo FC at the Arena Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The first leg in Colombo finished 0-0 a week back, in what was also Chennaiyin's AFC Cup debut.

Several Chennaiyin FC supporters will be making the journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad to show their support, after it was deemed not politically conducive to host a team from Sri Lanka in Tamil Nadu.

The club will be looking after the fans' train journey from Chennai and accommodation in Ahmedabad. A few supporters are scheduled to fly to Ahmedabad, ahead of the big match.

Head Coach John Gregory hailed unconditional support of fans despite a disappointing season. Chennaiyin FC has finished the 2018-19 ISL season at the bottom of table.

"We are going to have our fans come all the way from Chennai for the big match against Colombo. We will do our best to ensure a memorable performance for them to take back home. It won't be easy against a confident Colombo side, but we will be up for the occasion," said Head Coach John Gregory.

Versatile Australian Chris Herd, who missed the first leg through illness, is expected back in the starting eleven for the crucial second leg. Herd who was in attendance alongside the Chennaiyin gaffer, added, "We are a confident side with qualification to the AFC Cup group stage being the single objective. I look forward to play my part and help the team secure progress."

There is a lot riding on Chennaiyin who are aiming to become the first ISL side to progress to the group stages in their maiden AFC Cup campaign, after having booked a qualifying berth by winning the 2017-18 ISL title.