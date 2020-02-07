AFC Olympic Women's Qualifying: Australia and China sweep aside opponents in round 3 opening match

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifier - Australia v Chinese Taipei

Matchday 2 of the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament Round 3 sprung no surprises on Friday. In Group B, China PR swept aside Thailand in a comfortable 6-1 victory, whilst Australia made little work of Chinese Taipei in a crushing 7-0 win in Campbelltown Stadium, Leumeah, New South Wales.

Despite their training schedule being severely hindered by quarantine procedures put in place for the Coronavirus epidemic, China came out of the blocks racing in Sydney this afternoon. During their time in the Brisbane based quarantine facility, The Steel Roses were seen to be training in the corridors in an attempt to maintain preparations for the critical fixtures ahead.

Sympathy was shown by organizing bodies the AFC and the FFA with all Group B fixtures being pushed back 24 hours in an attempt to maintain safety and fairness for all concerned

China PR 6-1 Thailand

The Steel Roses netted 4 times in the first half with goals from Li Ying, Xin Xhang, Wang Shanshan and Jiall Tang. The pace of the game plateaued somewhat over the second half with heavy rainfall slowing the run of play.

Both Tang and Ying bagged a second each with Thailand’s Silawan Intamee claiming a consolation goal in the 80th minute with the game finishing 6-1. China face Chinese Taipei next whilst Thailand will face hosts Australia on the 10th.

Australia 7-0 Chinese Taipei

The Matildas have announced themselves as clear favourites to win the group with a 7-0 win over Taiwan. Sydney FC forward Caitlin Foord took home the match ball by scoring a hat-trick with goals from Stephanie Catley, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry and Chelsea FC’S Sam Kerr. The 7 goal margin puts Australia top of Group B with China PR placed 2nd on equal points but with a goal difference of 2 less than Australia. Bottom placed Thailand are next up for The Matildas who will aim for a comfortable win and progression to the play-offs.