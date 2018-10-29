AFC Under-19 Championship: Indonesia’s fairy-tale run ends to defending champions Japan

Taisei Miyashiro in the Blue jersey scored the second goal for Japan

Masanaga Kageyama made eight changes to his starting line-up from their match against Iraq with only Yuki Kobayashi, Takefusa Kubo and Kanya Fujimoto retained in the starting eleven.

Indra Sjafri had made a couple of changes to his starting eleven that played against UAE with Egy Maulana Vikri and the suspended Nurhidayat Haji Haris making way for Kadek Raditya Maheswara and Indra Mustafa.

Sixty thousand one hundred and fifty-four people’s dreams were crashed at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium as Indonesia was knocked out of the AFC U-19 Championship by title holders Japan.

Quarter-Final: Japan defeat Indonesia 2-0

(JAP: Shunki Higashi 40', Taisei Miyashiro 70’)

Japan managed 51% ball possession and dominated the aerial balls, winning 72% of the duels. Japan had 13 crosses which had an accuracy of 30%, which proved to be the difference between the hosts. The Blue Samurais managed five shots finding the target of their 17 total attempts.

Japan employed the standard 4-4-2 formation and managed to earn 32% of the action near the Indonesian one-third. They changed it to a 3-3-3-1 formation as they progressed with their attacking intent with Yukinari Sugawara pushing down the right midfield. Kanya Fujimoto and Hiroki Abe were driving down the wings to supply the two forwards.

Indonesia had three shots on target of their 12 total attempts. Indonesia proved to be sturdy in defence with 27 tackles and 23 clearances to end the game with a tackle success rate of 77%. Indonesia worked on a 4-4-1-1 formation which transformed into a 3-4-1-2 style with Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar operating down the right midfield, while Saddil Ramdani pressed forward to don the role of a striker.

A scrappy clearance from Japan in the 8th minute kept the scoreline at 0-0 after Indonesia found themselves in a great spot down the left side in the penalty area.

Shunki Higashi excited after a spectacular effort from him gave Japan the lead (Image Courtesy: AFC)

A foul on Hiroki Abe by Witan Sulaeman resulted in a free-kick in the 10th minute taken by Takefusa Kubo which was headed into the goal by an unmarked Daiki Hashioka only to be denied by the linesman for an offside call.

An early substitution with Koki Saito coming in for the injured Fujimoto as early in the 15th minute.

A diving header from Hiroki Abe after a cross from Yukinari Sugawara sailed over the bar in the 16t minute.

Free kick from Saddil Ramdani lurked dangerously into the penalty area as Syahrian Abimanyu was unable to latch on to it with his foot in the 29th minute. Takefusa Kubo’s free-kick for Japan curled away inches wide of the post.

Brilliant one-two pass from Muhammad Luthfi Kamal Baharsyah left Saddil Ramdani to unleash a powerful strike which hit the side netting from an acute angle.

Massive downpour in the second half at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium which affected the player's movement on the pitch.

Saddil Ramdani’s weighted pass found Witan Sulaeman in front of the goal. With only Kosei Tani to get through Sulaeman wasted too much time to position himself for a strike as Tani barged in to cut the angle and collect the ball.

Shunki Higashi's shot from 30 yards out left Muhamad Riyandi with no chance but to watch the ball lodged into the top right corner of the goal. The assist came in from Hiroki Ito.

Takefusa Kubo found Taisei Miyashiro lurking unmarked in the penalty area whose right-footed effort got past the sprawling Indonesian custodian Muhamad Riyandi.

Japan qualified for the 2019 under-20 World Cup in Poland after their quarterfinal victory against the hosts and will play either Saudi Arabia or Australia in their semifinal encounter.