AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023

AFC Wimbledon and Coventry City go head-to-head at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in the opening round of the 2023-24 EFL League Cup on Wednesday.

The Dons will head into the game looking to get one over Mark Robins’ men, having failed to win their previous six meetings since November 2013.

AFC Wimbledon were denied a dream start to the new League Two campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Grimsby Town in last Saturday’s league opener.

Prior to that, Johnnie Jackson’s men enjoyed a promising pre-season, where they finished unbeaten, claiming three wins and two draws in their five friendlies.

However, AFC Wimbledon have now failed to win their last eight competitive matches, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Walsall on March 28.

Coventry City, on the other hand, were left spitting feathers at the weekend as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Leicester City in their Championship opener.

Kyle McFadzean broke the deadlock in the 47th minute to put the Sky Blues in front, but a late brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall helped Leicester City turn the game on its head.

Like Wednesday’s hosts, Coventry also came through pre-season without defeat, claiming three wins and one draw in their four matches.

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh-ever meeting between the sides, with Coventry City claiming two wins in their previous six encounters.

AFC Wimbledon are yet to taste victory in this fixture, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Robins’ side have lost just one of their last 11 competitive away matches while claiming five wins and five draws since mid-February.

Wimbledon are currently on a six-match unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up three wins and three draws since the start of pre-season.

However, they have failed to win their last eight competitive matches, losing five and picking up three draws since March’s win against Walsall.

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City Prediction

While Wimbledon will be looking to build on their opening-day draw with Grimsby Town, they face a bogey Coventry City side who they have failed to beat in their previous six attempts. The Sky Blues head into the weekend with a superior and more experienced squad and are favorites to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: AFC Wimbledon 1-2 Coventry City

AFC Wimbledon vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry City to win

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last six meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six clashes)