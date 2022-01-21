AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia vs Indonesia preview, prediction, line-ups and more

On the second match day of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup 2022, favorites Australia will square off against Indonesia in Group B on Friday at the Mumbai Football Arena (IST 3.30 p.m. start) in Mumbai. The Matildas are visibly top dogs in the tournament, reaching four of the five finals since 2006.

Australia's attacking department will be led by Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr, who has over 100 international caps. However, she's just one of six Matildas playing for top European clubs. The likes of Lyon star Ellie Carpenter and Stephanie-EliseCatley will solidify the Australian defensive line.

#WeAreMatildas The time has come.To show them our passion, our grit;Show them the meaning of high-energy football.Show them our great Aussie spirit;That we give it our allAnd never say die.Our @afcasiancup campaign kicks off on Jan 21;It's time to SHOW THEM WHO WE ARE. The time has come.To show them our passion, our grit;Show them the meaning of high-energy football.Show them our great Aussie spirit;That we give it our allAnd never say die.Our @afcasiancup campaign kicks off on Jan 21;It's time to SHOW THEM WHO WE ARE.#WeAreMatildas https://t.co/kqvixr7MFi

Meanwhile, Indonesia are appearing in the competition for the first time since 1989. They are currently 94th in the world, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Indonesia qualified for the tournament with a pair of 1-0 victories over Singapore as the other two countries in their qualification group, Iraq and North Korea, withdrew due to COVID concerns.

Hence, when the two teams lock horns on Friday their desired outcome from the game will be contrasting. While Australia are hoping to conquer the title, Indonesia will have a more short term goal of qualifying for the knockouts.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia vs Indonesia Predicted Line-ups

Australia: Lydia Williams, Ellie Carpenter, Stephanie Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord, Kyah Simon.

Indonesia: Fani Supriyanto, Ade Mustikiana, Shalika Aurelia, Tia Darti Septiawati, Octavianti Dwi, Rani Mulyasari, Helsya Maeisyaroh, Viny Silfianus, Zahra Muzdalifah, Baiq Amiatun, Insyafadya Salsabillah.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Where to watch Australia vs Indonesia

The match will be telecast on Eurosport India and can be streamed live on Jio TV.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Australia vs Indonesia Prediction

On paper, this is the clash between the strongest side in the Women's Asian Cup and the weakest. However, football isn't played on paper and Indonesia will be looking to pull off a memorable upset.

But the immense quality that the Matildas possess might just be too much for the 94th-ranked team to handle. Australia will be hoping to bag a statement victory to start their journey.

Prediction: Australia 5-0 Indonesia

