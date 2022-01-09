AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022: A tournament overview

The AFC Women's Asian Cup - India 2022 kicks off on January 20 with China PR facing off against Chinese Taipei in Mumbai. A total of 12 teams are divided into 3 groups with the top 2 from each group progressing to the quarterfinals along with the two best third place finishers.

The tournament also serves as qualification for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The top five will earn direct qualification with a further two proceeding to the intercontinental playoffs.

Here's a look at the competing teams:

Group A: China PR, Chinese Taipei, India & IR Iran

China PR

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifier - Chinese Taipei v China

The Steel Roses are the tournament’s most successful side, having lifted the trophy 8 times. They are the likely group A favorites, boasting heavyweight talent like Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang and Tottenham Hotspur’s Tang Jiali. Despite their stature in Asia, China were largely unimpressive at Tokyo 2020, losing 2 and drawing 1 of their 3 group stage matches.

Chinese Taipei

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifier - Thailand v Chinese Taipei

Two-time winners Chinese Taipei are predicted to go far in the competition, but a top two group stage finish may prove to be a challenge should they falter against hosts India. The two sides notably faced off in the final of the 1979 edition of the tournament, also hosted by India. Chinese Taipei clinched the title with a 2-0 win over the Blue Tigresses on that occasion.

India

India head coach Thomas Dennerby at the FIFA Women's World Cup

The hosts are under new leadership with head coach Thomas Dennerby taking the baton from Maymol Rocky in September last year. Organization and fluid passing are said to be the focal points of Dennerby’s game plan, as the former Sweden and Nigeria head coach hopes to raise the profile of India amongst Asia’s elite.

“A couple of victories can help us get that winning mentality and make everyone believe we can do it. Football is, after all, a mental game”

(Dennerby speaking with an official publication)

IR Iran

Iran v Cambodia - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Iran achieved a milestone by qualifying for their first Asian Cup. Winning a penalty shootout against Jordan in the final qualifying round secured their ticket to India 2022. How they measure up against the continent's best is yet to be seen, however.

Group B: Australia, Indonesia, Philippines & Thailand

Australia

Australia v USA - International Friendly: Game 2

Tony Gustavsson’s Matildas are amongst the favorites to lift the trophy at India 2022. The Swede silenced his critics at Tokyo 2020 where he took Australia to an impressive 4th place finish, falling to Sweden in the semifinals and subsequently to world champions USA in the bronze medal match. With powerhouse talent such as Sam Kerr and Kyah Simon amongst the ranks, many sides will have problems matching the physicality and technical ability of the 2010 Asian Cup champions.

Indonesia

Indonesia are making their first Asian Cup appearance since 1989. Their qualification was earned via a playoff with ASEAN neighbors Singapore, which they won 2-0 on aggregate over 2 legs. With the women’s game comparatively underdeveloped in Indonesia, expectations should be kept in check as to how far they are likely to progress. Considering their long absence from the tournament, however, Indonesia’s presence at India 2022 is a significant accomplishment in itself.

Philippines

The Philippines are potential dark horses. Head coach Alen Stajcic is no stranger to the tournament after leading his native Australia to the final in 2014 and 2018. The former Central Coast Mariners manager has his eyes set firmly on World Cup qualification, citing that fitness is a prerequisite to remain competitive in the later stages of the competition.

“One of the biggest challenges we’ve got is getting as fit as we can, because ultimately, like I keep saying to the group, it will be the fourth or fifth in this tournament that will determine who goes to the World Cup”

(Stajcic speaking with an official publication)

Thailand

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifier - Thailand v Chinese Taipei

Thailand are more than capable of humbling the complacent. Whilst the nation itself is considered a minor outfit on the global stage, they performed well in previous editions of the Asian Cup. In 2018 they were narrowly eliminated via a penalty shoot-out in the semifinals by Australia. However, their progress from the group stages was enough to earn qualification to the 2019 Women’s World Cup and they will surely be looking to repeat, if not improve on, that accomplishment this time around.

Group C: Japan, Korea Republic, Myanmar & Vietnam

Japan

Japan v Mexico - Women's International Friendly

Reigning champions Japan head into the tournament with recently appointed head coach Futoshi Ikeda at the helm. The 2011 world champions were unimpressive at Tokyo 2020, losing 3-1 to Sweden in the quarterfinals. Since joining in October last year, Ikeda has had just 2 friendly matches to refine his best system and it is doubtful his side will be sufficiently settled in time. That being said, world class talent such as Bayern Munich's Saki Kumagai, Arsenal’s Mana Iwabuchi and West Ham United’s Yui Hasegawa are capable of testing any defense at India 2022. On paper, this Nadeshiko side has enough quality to challenge for a third straight title. However, how this cast of characters will fit together under a new leadership is yet to be seen.

Korea Republic

South Korea v New Zealand - Women's International Friendly

Korea are yet to win the tournament, but are sure to be encouraged by an out-of-sorts Japan side in Group C. Chelsea attacker Ji So-Yun is set to captain Taeguk Nangja in what will be an opportune time to claim the elusive title. Ji began her career in Japan, winning 3 titles with INAC Kobe, and her wealth of experience could well make a difference when the two sides face off. However, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Lee Geum-min asserts that this Korea side is wary of complacency and will be navigating their way through the tournament one game at a time.

“Today, Asian teams have made big progress and the likes of Vietnam and Myanmar have become stronger”

(Lee speaking with an official publication)

Vietnam

Vietnam v Australia - Women's Olympic Football Tournament Play-Off 2nd Leg

Vietnam have hosted the tournament twice, but are yet to advance past the group stage. They arrive at India 2022 following a training camp in Spain where Mai Duc Chung’s side cut their teeth in matches against Spanish 2nd tier sides. Captain and star striker Huynh Nhu will lead the line and is likely to be a prime source of goals. Given the stiff opposition they are paired with in Group C, progress to the knockout stages is likely to come via a best third place finish.

Myanmar

Southeast Asian Games - Day 5

Despite clean-sweeping their qualification campaign with 3 wins from 3 matches, Myanmar enter Group C as the lowest FIFA ranked team. The South East Asian side are yet to progress past the group stages and it is hard to imagine them making a lasting impression at India 2022. With one of the youngest teams in the tournament, however, they may prove to be a harder nut to crack than some might imagine when push comes to shove.

India 2022 will run from January 20 to February 6 with games played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. The final will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan