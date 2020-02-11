AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Play-off round teams all but confirmed on Matchday 3

Women's Olympic Football Tournament Qualifier - Chinese Taipei v China

Matchday 3 of the third round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament concluded on Monday the teams proceeding to the Play-off rounds all but confirmed.

The teams advancing to the Play-off rounds are South Korea, Vietnam, Australia and China PR.

In Group A, South Korea made little work of Vietnam as they comfortably won 3-0 and subsequently topped the group. Goals came from Jang Sei-gi, Choo Hyo-joo and Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun.

Myanmar failed to score a single goal or secure a single point in Round 3 and finished last. North Korea withdraw from the tournament leaving Group A with 3 teams instead of four.

Australia have so far dominated Group B, tallying a whopping 13 goals from two games. They top the group with a game to go against China on February 13th.

The Matildas have swept aside both of the opponents they have met so far with a 7-0 win over Chinese Taipei along with yesterday’s 6-0 trouncing of Thailand.

Only a defeat against China will see them slip from top spot.

Similarly, Team China have had little difficulty earning the all-important two wins from as many matches. They made little work of Thailand in an impressive 6-1 win and were even less threatened by Chinese Taipei as they beat them 5-0.

The only match still to play in Round 3 is Australia vs China. The winner will claim top spot and face the more favored opponent, Vietnam, in the next round. The team finishing in second place will be paired with Group A winners, South Korea.

Chinese Taipei have a remote chance of qualifying on goal difference should the final match end in anything but a draw. However, with a total margin of 21 goals between them and second-placed China, a recovery is all but impossible.

The first and second-placed teams from each group will proceed to the Play-off round, with the sides finishing first playing their second-placed counterparts of the opposite group.

The Play-off round will be a two-legged affair and will take place on March 6th and 11th. The two winning sides will qualify for the Olympic Games finals tournament at Tokyo 2020.