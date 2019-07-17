×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

"AFCON is not viewed at in the same way as Euros or Copa America," says Sadio Mane

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
15   //    17 Jul 2019, 21:04 IST

Sadio Mané has spoken about the pre-conceived notion about African football
Sadio Mané has spoken about the pre-conceived notion about African football

What's the story?

According to Sadio Mane, the Africa Cup Of Nations and African football, in general, are not viewed at in the same breath as the Copa America or the Euros.

The Senegalese superstar has spearheaded his country to the finals of the AFCON and as revealed by Ed Aarons from the Telegraph, he has expressed his displeasure at the perception of African football.

In case you didn't know...

The general perception from the media is that the quality of African football is not up to standard and Mane has urged for this pre-conceived notion to be stopped.

Mane was one of the key players as Liverpool sealed a historic sixth European Cup in Madrid, overcoming Spurs 2-0 in the final.

The Senegalese super-star has also led his country to the final of African football's biggest prize, as Senegal lock horns with Algeria in the final.

Mane has been tipped to be one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or, world football's biggest individual honor and he could present himself as one of the leading contenders for the crown if he wins the AFCON final with Senegal.

The heart of the matter...

Speaking before the final, the winger has pointed out the fact that the AFCON is not viewed at in the same breath as other major international tournaments.

"I think it's not normal that the AFCON is not considered in the same way as the Copa America or the Euro. It's a cry of heart that we all have to do. It's a real shame. With all due respect, it must stop"

Mane has urged for this perception to be stopped immediately, in the hope of bringing some much-needed recognition for African football as Senegal look to win their maiden AFCON crown.

Advertisement

What's next?

With Senegal one win away from AFCON glory, Sadio Mane could well become one of the leading contenders for the Ballon d'Or if they manage to overcome Algeria in the final.

Having already experienced Champions League glory with Liverpool this summer, Sadio Mane could cap off the summer of his life with African football's biggest crown, which could firmly put him in the Ballon d'Or fray alongside Lionel Messi, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk.


Tags:
Senegal Football Sadio Mane
Advertisement
Ballon d'Or 2019: 'Winning AFCON will help Sadio Mane win the Ballon d'Or', says Senegal coach
RELATED STORY
Sadio Mane talks after Senegal beat Benin 1-0 to reach the AFCON semi-final
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Tanzania - Match Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
AFCON: "Sadio Mane on missing penalty and scoring second penalty"
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Tunisia - Match Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Senegal vs Benin, Senegal's Predicted XI, Injury News and more
RELATED STORY
Uganda 0-1 Senegal: 3 reasons why Senegal won | Africa Cup of Nations 2019
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019, Senegal vs Uganda, Senegal's Predicted XI, Injury News, and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Sadio Mane reveals he had to flee from his family home at 16 to pursue his football dreams
RELATED STORY
2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Uganda 0-1 Senegal: 4 Talking Points from the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us